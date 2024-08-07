Meet actor who was once a dentist, went on to make career in TV and ended up working with Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan and more

This actor's journey from dentist to television host to working with top actors is truly inspiring. Initially trained as a dentist, the actor's passion for performing led him to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. He first gained recognition as a charismatic TV host, where his engaging personality captured audiences. His success on television opened doors to acting, allowing him to collaborate with some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Today, we take a look at actor Meiyang Chang's transition from a medical professional to a celebrated performer, highlighting his versatility and dedication and marking him as a remarkable figure in Indian entertainment.

Chang came to prominence as a contestant on the third season of the singing reality show Indian Idol, in which he was among the five finalists. He began his acting career with the Yashraj Productions film Badmaash Company alongside Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor.

Before making his mark in entertainment, Chang attended De Nobili School in Dhanbad, Colonel Brown Cambridge School in Dehradun, and Wynberg Allen School in Mussoorie.

A third-generation Indian-Chinese with family roots in Hubei, China, Chang also has a background in dentistry, holding a BDS degree from Vokkaligara Sangha Dental College and Hospital in Bangalore.

The actor stepped into the limelight and transitioned to acting. His notable film credits include Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Salman Khan starrer Sultan and Bharat. Chang's acting career has seen a surge in recent years, with prominent roles in web series like Asur, Undekhi, and Modern Love Mumbai. His ability to seamlessly portray diverse characters has solidified his position as a sought-after actor in the Indian entertainment industry.

Advertisement

The actor was most recently seen in Sudhanshu Saria's Uljah. Chang shared the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthew, and Adil Hussain. The movie opened to positive responses from fans and critics alike, and Chang earned special acclaim for his role in a political thriller drama.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who comes from a musician family, worked with Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Irrfan Khan but ended up becoming an aerial artist