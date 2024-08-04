Ulajh: Gulshan Devaiah REACTS to Janhvi Kapoor starrer's poor box office collection; 'Struggle is the salt that makes success taste good'

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh was one of the highly anticipated films of 2024. But Sudhanshu Saria's directorial registered a poor opening at the box office. The thriller drama co-starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyan Chang, and Rajesh Tailang failed to make any impact on its opening day. A while ago, Gulshan reacted to the film's poor box-office collection.

On August 4, Gulshan Devaiah took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and reshared a report on the box office collection of Ulajh co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. He wrote, “Struggle is the salt that makes success taste good. The ones who don’t embrace the struggle will never achieve anything worthwhile. This is a tough business. Period.”

When a fan replied that OTT is the future, where several films receive appreciation and love from the audience, Gulshan disagreed and wrote, “Feature films are meant to be seen on the big screen. Hit flop toh chalta rahta hai (Films will either be hits or flops). As pragmatic as I am about a lot of things , I’m not willing to let go of my idealism when it comes to cinema. I also don’t expect people to understand this. It’s a very personal thing for me.”

The movie could only manage to collect a meager Rs 1 crore net at the Indian box office on the opening day. Ulajh released on a screen count of 750 in a clash with Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, while the previous week's releases are still playing in the theatres.

Meanwhile, speaking about the story of Ulajh, we see Suhana Bhatia (Janhvi Kapoor), an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer who comes from a family of patriots has been appointed as Deputy High Commissioner of the High Commission of India in London. Her colleagues despise her for the fact that she got a position as high as DHC so easily, very likely because of her rich family history.

After about 3 months, she gets romantically involved with a man who introduces himself as Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a Michelin Star chef. Everything is going well for her personally and professionally until something happens that makes her personal life, professional and her professional life personal.

