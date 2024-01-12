Merry Christmas: Atlee gushes over Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif; pens high praise for ‘wow’ performances

The long-awaited movie, Merry Christmas, hit theaters today, delivering an exciting start to the new year for audiences. This film marks the first collaboration between the talented duo of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Sriram Raghavan. A wave of support for this thriller has surged on social media, with numerous celebrities sharing their reviews. Filmmaker Atlee is among those stars, expressing admiration for the narrative and performances.

Atlee reviews Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas

Atlee, the acclaimed director of the 2023 Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which achieved blockbuster success, recently shared his reflections on the newly released Merry Christmas. Taking to his X (Twitter) account, Atlee praised the storyline, stating, “#MerryChristmas! I've been waiting to write this one. My favorite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller.”

He went on to commend the performances of the lead pair, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, expressing, “@VijaySethuOffl na you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was woowwwwww. You're always an inspiration, keep inspiring us with such lovely films. Love you na @KatrinaKaifFB's work is stunning.”

In conclusion, Atlee showered high praise on director Sriram Raghavan, affirming, “#shriramraghavn, sir, what a film! It's a pure classic, written all over it. Add a blockbuster feather to your cap, sir.”

Vicky Kaushal calls Merry Christmas Katrina Kaif’s ‘best work’

Previously, Katrina Kaif’s husband, Vicky Kaushal, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram praising the film and the entire cast and crew. Vicky extended Merry Christmas wishes to everyone and dedicated a special mention to his wife, saying, “So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir’s masterful storytelling and to the complexities of ‘Maria’… her rawness, her mystery, her magic… all done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance… uff! This one’s truly your best work till date.”

Complimenting her co-star Vijay Sethupathi, Vicky expressed, “#VijaySethupati Sir… don’t know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it’s pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive.”

He continued, “#SriramRaghavan @actorvijaysethupathi @katrinakaif @sanjaykapoor2500 @pathakvinay @radhikaofficial @rameshtaurani … how you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film… especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theaters near you! #MerryChristmas IN CINEMAS NOW!!!”

Merry Christmas is currently running in theaters.

