7 signs that prove you’re as PHAT as Kareena Kapoor’s Poo Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one of the ever so iconic films of Karan Johar was released back in 2002. The film was a masterpiece in terms of the stellar star cast, the sets, the costumes, the story and the songs that came with its memorable characters! The cinematic extravaganza starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and, Jaya Bachchan in important roles.

Speaking of K3G, the significance of Kareena Kapoor’s Pooh can’t be overlooked, which created a huge impact on the audiences. Crossing generational boundaries, Bebo's iconic role inspired many girls to emulate her style. It's safe to say that at some point, every girl has channeled their inner Poo, so here are a few signs that Poo's influence still lives on in you.

7 signs that prove you embody traits of Kareena Kapoor's Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

1. You are Drama

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kareena Kapoor totally nailed her role in K3G, it's hard to picture anyone else in it even now. And let's be real, do you ever find yourself being a bit dramatic sometimes? You're not too bothered about what others think because, hey, "it's not my problem," and honestly, can you blame yourself?

Advertisement

You take no arrogance, rather make people go gaga over your nakhras just by saying, “Attitude, huh? What does he think of himself? Just go tell him who I am!”

2. You’re self-obsessed

Do you ever look into the mirror and feel proud of your beauty saying, “Tumhein koi haqq nahin banta ki tum itni khoobsurat dikho.. Not fair!”? Poo knew no boundaries of self-obsession. Thus, if it also surprises you when a boy doesn’t turn up and look at you, hands down, Bebo’s character from the film is your spirit animal.

3. You’re savage

Being savage is the mantra you live by. People may like it or not but your sass is what makes you stand out from the rest. Seriously, a world where everything revolves around you, anything ‘not your type’ can make you go "What is wrong with people!"

4. You like everything OTT

From the guys you like to your fashion sense, you definitely don't settle for anything ordinary. It's all about looking good, looking good, and looking good! Have you ever considered trying out sequin crop tops, faux fur, leopard print co-ord sets, or bralettes for your college or prom night?

5. Have the best taste in men

Now this trait of Poo every girl aims to have in her and why not? Who doesn’t want a green flag boy as Hrithik Roshan’s Rohan in their life? Every girl once in their lifetime surely would have manifested a sweet and spicy love story just like between Poo and Rohan.

6. You are the queen of your group

Do you also have girl pals who treat you like a queen? Indeed it’s a blessing to have besties who join equally in your madness. Every girl can relate to how therapeutic it is to vent out things in front of them and sizzle the dance floor with them.

7. You are golden hearted

You might give off a savage or sassy vibe, but those who are close to you understand that you're truly a wonderful person. It was heartwarming to witness Poo, also known as Pooja, being emotional and passionate about reuniting her sister's family. So, if you too prioritize family and have no ill intentions towards others, you embody the sassy yet heartwarming character from Karan Johar’s iconic directorial.

Advertisement

Poo from K3G was truly ahead of her time, Bebo nailed the confident and cool character perfectly!

ALSO READ: 6 signs that prove you’re Anjali from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham