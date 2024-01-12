Merry Christmas Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's thriller

The highly anticipated thriller Merry Christmas has finally hit the big screens, bringing an end to the eager wait of fans. Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi as Maria and Albert, the movie unfolds as they meet on Christmas Eve and decide to spend the festival together. However, their night takes a dark and mysterious turn. The supporting cast of the Hindi version includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, along with Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar in cameo roles.

With the release of this Sriram Raghavan film in theaters, audiences enthusiastically attended morning shows. The trailer and songs generated significant buzz, and now viewers are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions.

Netizens review Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas

Today, January 12, as the film Merry Christmas was released in theaters, Twitter became the hub for netizens eager to share their reviews. The audience overwhelmingly lauded the movie for its captivating storyline and unexpected plot twists.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's performances took the spotlight, earning special mentions, along with the gripping climactic moments of Sriram Raghavan's directorial.

Discover why this mysterious tale is an absolute must-watch to kickstart your new year, via these 10 tweets:

One person said, “#MerryChristmas is a thrilling movie full of suspense with intense moments that keep you on the edge of your seat. #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi both deliver excellent performances. Vijay is outstanding, and Katrina’s captivating acting will pleasantly surprise viewers.”

A user praised, “#MerryChristmas 4/5 JUST done watching a MASTERPIECE ! Outstanding start to 2024. SUPERBLY WRITTEN THRILLER by @Sriram_raghv filled with surprises, twists and terrific performances by @VijaySethuOffl and #KatrinaKaif. VJS and KATRINA Pair of the year already.”

One netizen reviewed, “Just watched #MerryChristmas And it's a brilliant movie,the storytelling is brilliant especially the acting of katrina and Vijay is brilliant, #MerryChristmasReview Fantastic Rating my opinion; (3 star emojis) 1/2 #KatrinaKaif #VijaySethupathi.”

Another individual wrote, “#MerryChristmas - 3.5/5 Gripping. A slow burn thriller that hits the high notes in the 2nd half. The pay-off at the climax makes the movie worth your time. Twists and turns start coming from Pre-interval.. @VijaySethuOffl is now a bona-fide Pan-India Actor/Star..”

A user claimed, “Smart, atmospheric AF, slow-burn thriller, dripping with craft in every frame. Top-notch acting, film-making and an amazing score! Loved the nostalgia and homages! And what a cracking climax! #MerryChristmas.”

A tweet expressed, “(5 stars) Just Watched #MerryChristmas Today, Literally the best movie after a decade #KatrinaKaif & @VijaySethuOffl Nailed It. Whole movie is mind blowing especially the climax #SriramRaghavan sir's another masterpiece #MerryChristmasReview.”

Check out more reactions:

Merry Christmas, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, is currently running in cinemas!

