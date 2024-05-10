Sikandar: Will Salman Khan celebrate his diamond jubilee in style with the 2025 Eid release?

Salman Khan is considered one of the biggest Bollywood superstars for a reason. In his career of more than three decades, he hasn't just passed the test of time but has given several blockbusters and record-breaking films. The actor who is at the end of his 50s is still going strong with some of the biggest upcoming Bollywood films being planned with him in the lead.

In fact, his next movie Sikandar is scheduled to be the Eid treat for fans next year. As Salman gears up to turn 60 next year, we observe an interesting trend in his filmography. Every time he completes a decade of his life, he treats himself to one of the top box office grossers of the year.

Salman Khan gets top grosser every time he completes 10 years of life

Though Salman Khan has given several record-grossers in his career, he has a special tendency to do it when he enters a new phase of his life. He turned 30 in 1995 and this was the year when he collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for Karan Arjun which turned out to be the 2nd highest-grosser of the year after SRK and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Then as he turned 40 in 2005, he treated himself and the industry with the much-loved comedy No Entry. The multi-starrer film directed by Anees Bazmee got wide appreciation and proved to be the top-grosser of the year.

In 2015, the Bhai of Bollywood turned 50 and declared 'Aaj ki party meri taraf se' with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The Kabir Khan directorial had him in the lead alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshaali Malhotra. Thanks to its heartwarming story and performances, the film proved to be the top grosser of the year with a business of more than Rs 300 crores.

Expectations from Sikandar which marks Salman Khan's diamond jubilee

Sikdanar will be the first collaboration of Salman Khan and blockbuster director AR Murugadoss who has given films like Ghajini and Holiday in the past. As both Salman and Murugadoss come together on Eid 2025 with the action thriller, the expectations are huge. The film features Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman who was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Everything goes in favor of the film and if the content clicks, nothing can stop it from being another Blockbuster from the superstar. Do you think, Sikandar will celebrate the diamond jubilee of Salman in style?

