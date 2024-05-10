Karan Johar drops PICS with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sets; fans are nostalgic

Karan Johar recently completed 25 years in the industry as a filmmaker. His last directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was loved by the masses. Every time, Karan Johar decides to make a film, he truly weaves magic on the big screen. Lately, the ace director has been walking down memory lane and sharing archived pictures from his movie sets.

Today, on May 10, KJo took to social media and treated fans with a bunch of pictures from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sets. The pictures featured him with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who headlined the movie and made it even more beautiful. It also featured a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will always be personal to me'

Along with the pictures from the sets, Karan penned a long heartwarming note about the film and the entire star cast. He said that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 'will always be personal to him'. He went on to say that filming ADHM 'was one of his best on-set experiences'. In his lengthy note, KJo mentioned how he understood 'the Ranbir process' during the shoot and lauded him for his hard work.

His note read, "Ae Dil hai Mushkil will always be personal to me…It was all my life learnings about falling in love, dealing with unrequited love and also how resilient we can be even when the heartbreak feels so final…The experience of filming ADHM was one of my best on set experiences .. I got to know and understand “the Ranbir process” and deeply respect it…. He never let his homework or his hard work apparent to anyone … I got to know and love him as a person and appreciate his detachment from stardom or movie star trappings… his child like portrayal of a broken hearted lover went beyond the written word."

Have a look:

Further, Karan revealed how Ranbir and Anushka were 'such a treat to direct'. He was all praise for Aishwarya too. KJo shared that he always wanted to direct her and she portrayed Saba with 'dignity'.

His post further read, "Anushka and him were such a treat to direct … they have mutual friendship and respect which transcended from personal to celluloid perfectly! Anushka is pure hearted and that always come through on screen..I always wanted to direct Aishwarya and she gave Saba so much dignity , poise and beauty ! Will always be immensely grateful to her for accepting to play the part instantly and with so much love and team spirit."

Towards the end, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director went on to sing praises for the music of ADHM. "I look back at the days of filming ADHM with a big smile and a cathartic heart … the music will live on and I can take no credit from the magic and genius of Dada and Amitabh … Is film ke zikar ka zubaan pe swaad rakhna," he concluded.

Fans get nostalgic

Soon after Karan shared the post, fans were seen gushing over it. They went on to call Ae Dil Hai Mushkil their 'favorite' film.

A fan wrote, "Great film. I want to see Ranbir and Anushka again on big screen." Another fan wrote, "It’s one of my all time favorites- love love love Alizeh’s character! She is super sorted at the same time as fighting her own battles!"

Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff wrote, "My favourite song" as Karan used the title track in his post.

ADHM release

Ranbir, Anushka, and Aishwarya starrer was released in 2016. It locked horns with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. Despite the clash, both films garnered decent numbers at the box office.

