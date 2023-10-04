Mission Raniganj: Parineeti Chopra has 10-minute screen time in Akshay Kumar starrer? Here’s what we know

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is one of this year's most highly anticipated films. The release date of the film is inching closer, with only a few days to go until the movie hits the theaters. Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, who will reunite with her Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar in the film. Now, if reports are to be believed, Parineeti has a 10-minute extended special appearance in this film.

Parineeti Chopra to have an extended special appearance in Mission Raniganj?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti has an extended special appearance in Mission Raniganj. A source informed the entertainment portal that the film is about a group of miners stuck in a mine, and that they are in a race against time and need to be rescued before they perish. In such a scenario, the makers had to focus on the main track to keep the interest and tension levels high. “Hence, there’s very little focus on Parineeti Chopra’s track. Her screen time is around 10 minutes,” said the source.

While Parineeti’s screen time may be limited, she plays a crucial character in Mission Raniganj. The makers were reportedly intent on casting a string performer like Parineeti for this role. The actress also willingly came on board, knowing the importance of her character.

About Mission Raniganj

Recently, the highly anticipated romantic track Keemti from Mission Raniganj was unveiled by the makers. Sung by Vishal Mishra and with music by Just Music, the beautiful track features soulful chemistry between Parineeti and Akshay.

Mission Raniganj is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film will hit the theaters on October 6th, 2023.

