Mission Raniganj song Keemti OUT: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra steal hearts with this romantic track

Akshay Kumar is known for doing multiple films every year. One of his most anticipated films has to be the biographical drama Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film is based on the real-life Raniganj coalfields disaster. Today, its makers dropped a romantic track on the internet.

Keemti song has been released

Today, on October 3rd, the makers of Mission Raniganj released a romantic song titled Keemti. The soothing song is picturized by Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra who play an on-screen couple in the film. Keemti is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra while Kaushal Kishore has penned the lyrics. Both the lyrics and visuals are really soothing as the actors steal hearts with their gestures.

Check out the song!

Earlier, the makers had dropped a song titled Jalsa 2.0 which is an energetic and celebratory track sung by a Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj.

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment. The film is written by Vipul K Raval and Deepak Kingrani and is based on the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster that took place in West Bengal. Kumar plays the role of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued around 65 trapped miners during that incident. It also stars Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, and Omkar Das Manikpuri. The film was previously titled Capsule Gill and The Great Indian Rescue which was eventually changed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. It will be released theatrically on October 6.

Apart from this, Kumar will be next seen in Sooraai Pottru remake, Alia Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, Hera Pheri 3, Welcome to the Jungle, Housefull 5, Shankara, and the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Parineeti, on the other hand, will be portraying Amarjot Kaur in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh as the titular late Punjabi singer. The film will be released next year on OTT.

