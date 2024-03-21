Murder Mubarak's Aashim Gulati had huge crush on Karisma Kapoor: 'I was slightly nervous before our first scene'

Murder Mubarak, now streaming on Netflix, is earning accolades for its gripping narrative and stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast. Actor Aashim Gulati, pivotal in the film, shares his thoughts on collaborating with his childhood crush, Karisma Kapoor, offering insight into his memorable experience on set.

Aashim Gulati reveals he had massive crush on Karisma Kapoor

Aashim Gulati, recently treated fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Murder Mubarak. Accompanying the post, he penned a heartfelt message about his experience shooting his first scene with the legendary Karisma Kapoor.

He expressed, "Murder Mubarak has been an extremely special project for numerous reasons, largely because of the stellar cast and crew! This was my little secret but what the hell?! @therealkarismakapoor , Lolo, as we all know her, was my childhood crush, there I said it! Safe to say, I was slightly nervous before we shot our first scene together but she made me feel super comfortable." Safe to say, I was slightly nervous before we shot our first scene together but she made me feel super comfortable."



The actor continued, "Collaborating with @sanjaykapoor2500 on screen has consistently been an amazing experience. Although I love him off-screen, I really enjoyed threatening him on-screen. Watch #MurderMubarak, now streaming, only on Netflix!."



Reception of Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak was received well by the viewers. One wrote on X, "Murder Mubarak' showcases Sara Ali Khan's talent as she owns her own, bringing layers to her character that resonate with viewers, showcasing her range and depth as an actress."

Another person wrote, "Murder Mubarak murders the whole idea of a murder mystery with its absurd humour borrowed from high-class society. Even those urban people with their faaked up lives, 4-5 extramarital affairs, illicit affairs, sexual issues, will find it more problematic than their lives."

One Karisma Kapoor fan posted, "Watching Murder Mubarak on Netflix for my queen Karishma."

About Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, and more. The film has started streaming on Netflix on March 15, 2024.