Karisma Kapoor gives a modern twist to traditional dressing for summer soirees

Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in a fusion black saree as she set out to be on the panel of judges of the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane. The actress who is known for her timeless elegance was styled by celebrity stylist Esha Amin in Bhumika Sharma’s glamorous saree set: a four-piece look of black and gold rosette printed saree over an embroidered blouse.

The saree was cinched with an embroidered gold belt and layered with a tasseled semi-sheer cape in the same print. Stripes of deep cosmic blue animal print-inspired strokes broke the headiness of black and gold, which gave the drape an air of fluidity and intrigue. The saree set is taken from the Delhi-based couturier Bhumika Sharma’s recent collection called Retro Love.

Karisma Kapoor stays fashion-forward by giving her traditional looks a flair of fusion

Bhumika, who is known for her youthful take on traditional Indian couture and pret, creates styles that cinch and flow in the right places, giving her designs a sense of modern femininity and romance. A signature of her brand is the use of embroideries and embellishments, especially clusters of tassels, which can be seen at the bottom of the cape adorned by Karisma.

This is what’s to love about Karisma Kapoor’s four-piece fusion look. It is not only perfect as a set for glamorous soirees but all elements of it can be conveniently styled separately with other looks. The black embroidered saree set by Bhumika Sharma retails for Rs.58,000 on her website.

How Karisma Kapoor accentuated her look with accessories, hair and makeup

The stylist chose not to over-accessorize the look and completed Karisma’s ensemble with a pair of statement earrings and a regal ring. Celebrity make-up artist Kritika Gill amped up the actresses' delicate features with glowing skin and, a berry pink tint on the lips and framed her blue-green eyes with smoked-out classic winged liner and lots of mascara.

Karisma’s dark highlighted tresses were pinned back away from her face and kept loose in soft, shiny waves.

It won’t be a surprise if this fusion saree look makes its place in fashion inspiration boards of millennials and Gen Z who are looking for newness in Indian ethnic ensembles.

Women today are investing in clothes that are traditional yet fit in their modern lives, and most importantly, styles that stand the test of time and can be repeated many times in many ways.

What do you like about Karisma Kapoor’s modern fusion saree look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

