Alia Bhatt takes center stage with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and more during Paris Fashion Week debut; stuns in metallic silver

After mesmerizing everyone with her appearance at the Met Gala in 2024, Alia Bhatt has now made a fashion statement once again at the global stage. She recently made her debut at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week and stunned in a metallic silver fit. Alia took center stage with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and more famous personalities during the ramp walk.

On September 23, 2024, Alia Bhatt graced the Paris Fashion Week for the first time. She walked at the Place de l'Opéra in Paris during the 'Walk Your Worth' event. Alia was seen at the ramp alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aja Naomi King, Cindy Bruna, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Luma Grothe, and more. The women held a rose in their hands. Check out the picture below.

Alia not only graced the runway solo but killed in a stunning chic outfit. She wore a metallic silver breastplate paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit, designed by Gaurav Gupta. The actress’ make-up was on point, and her wet hair suited the look perfectly. Have a closer look at her outfit here!

Earlier, Alia had expressed her excitement about her debut in a statement. She stated, "Firsts are always special," and revealed that she was honored to be a part of the PFW. Alia added, "Being among such inspiring, powerful, and confident women is such a moment of pride for me, and I can’t wait to join them at this platform that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment."

On the cinematic front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her film Jigra. It is an action thriller revolving around a prison break story. Alia plays the role of Satya, while The Archies actor Vedang Raina portrays her brother. The film is directed by Vasan Bala. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

Jigra is slated to arrive in cinemas on October 11, 2024, during the Dussehra weekend. Pinkvilla recently gave an exclusive update that the trailer of the movie will be released on September 26. Apart from this, Alia also has the films Alpha and Love & War in her lineup.

