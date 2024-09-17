In June 2000, Kareena Kapoor made her acting debut with the JP Dutta directed Refugee and it has been no looking back since then. Over the years, Bebo has established herself as one of the biggest female stars of Hindi Cinema, and is continuing to sign on for some of the most exciting projects in the-near-future. While she recently tasted success with Crew in March 2024, we hear that the actress has signed on for one of the biggest feature films of Indian Cinema.

According to sources close to the development, Kareena Kapoor has been offered some of the biggest Pan India feature films in the last 9 months and the actress has signed on for a film which could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years. “It’s a role that she has not done till date and the director in question is among the most celebrated and bankable of Indian Cinema at this point of time. She has given a nod to the film and is excited to embark on a new journey in the 25th year of her acting career,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the dynamic of role, as also the vision of director for the film has excited Bebo to say an instant yes. “Usually, she takes her time to sign on for a feature film, but for this one, it was an instant yes post the narration. She was blown away with the world created by the director, and is now looking forward to be on the set to explore newer dynamics of the character,” the source shared.

According to the source, the film will go on floors in January 2025 and will hit the big screen in 2026, as the maker intends to extensively shoot for the film in India and Abroad through the years. “Kareena has allotted bulk dates for the film, and has blocked 2025 for the shoot. She will spend her 25th year as an actor on the sets of this magnum opus. It’s a new world, and a new challenge in silver jubilee year,” the source concluded. It’s a big Pan India film with a mega director roping in actors from all industries to play key roles.

Before moving on to the mega-budget Pan India film, Kareena Kapoor is expected to shoot for a yet untitled film with Meghna Gulzar, which is produced by Junglee Pictures, in which she plays a cop. The film is expected to go on floors in November 2024. Any guesses on the film? If not, stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we will break detailed report on the same in a fortnight.

