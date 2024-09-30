Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, two leading ladies of Bollywood, have a global influence with their stylish ensembles. Their fashion finesse is something we are obsessed with. Today, they gave us a taste of the same as the divas rocked their monochrome looks. We are genuinely noting everything down!

So, why don’t we zoom in for a significant dose of fashion inspiration from some of the most fierce Bollywood actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt? After all, their style games were visibly on point.

Alia Bhatt slays in monochromatic looks to flaunt her styling skills and curves. She consistently keeps her fashion game on point, and we saw a glimpse of it today with the gasp-worthy look that she chose to wear for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show. Her sincerely classy all-black look featured a structured black corset that hugged and accentuated her curves to perfection. We loved the unique and quirky ensemble carried confidently by the queen.

The classy pick, the Bunny Ear corset from Mamkam, also had a bralette-like attachment that elevated the look. This was paired with matching high-waisted and floor-length black pants that were sincerely chic and super comfortable. These pants, known as the Angle Fly Pants, also looked just fabulous. She also added matching minimalistic accessories like hoop earrings to slay the overall vibe.

Further, Alia opted for a bold and radiant look that allowed her natural beauty and inner glow to shine through. She used just a touch of blush for a pop of color on her cheeks and some pink lip gloss to keep her lips nourished. This classy look proved that true beauty can even shine bright when it’s kept simple. She also left her dark tresses open and styled them into a naturally wavy look. We are obsessed with her choices.

Kareena Kapoor Khan always knows how to make a mark with her fashionably fabulous ensembles. Her latest black-and-white-hued monochromatic look proved this, which helped the actress flaunt her curves, accentuating her well-toned frame. The Jaane Jaan actress’ classy ensemble featured a white top with an asymmetrical sleeveless style. This top, from Christopher Esber, perfectly suited her frame.

The classy top, known as the ‘Ring Detail Draped Halter Neck top,’ was tucked into ankle-length and high-waisted black pants that looked amazing and alluring. The wide-legged silhouette of the Bias pants also looked and felt comfortably classy. She also completed the look with matching black pointed-toed pumps that looked amazing with her statement-worthy look. We loved how effortlessly she slayed with her outfits.

On the other hand, Khan opted for a glamorous makeup look, featuring well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, soft eyeshadow, and heavily blushed cheeks with highlighter in all the right places. The crown jewel of her makeup was the pinkish-nude matte lipstick, which perfectly complemented her ensemble. This glam look elevated her stylish outfit and enhanced her natural beauty and inner glow. Even her accessories looked good. We totally loved them.

So, what did you think of their choices? Which one is your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

