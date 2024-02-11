Neetu Kapoor-Soni Razdan react to fan-made pic of granddaughter Raha, Rishi Kapoor: ‘Fills our hearts with happiness’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha, born in 2022, holds a special place in the hearts of her family. Adored by her parents and grandparents alike, she brings joy and warmth to their lives. Recently, a fan shared an edited picture featuring Raha alongside her late grandfather, Rishi Kapoor. The heartwarming image stirred emotions among Raha's family members, eliciting reactions of immense happiness from Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor on fan-made picture of Raha and Rishi Kapoor

Recently, Soni Razdan shared a heartwarming fan-made picture on her Instagram Stories, which depicted the late Rishi Kapoor cradling a child, with the face of his granddaughter, Raha Kapoor, digitally edited onto the image. Overwhelmed by the touching tribute, Soni expressed her gratitude, stating, "This is such a great edit it fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you," accompanied by folded hands and a purple heart emoji.

Soni further tagged her daughter, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, in her story. Reposting Soni Razdan’s story, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's wife, also appreciated the edit, describing it as "too adorable," accompanied by a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan’s mini battle over granddaughter Raha

In a memorable episode of season 8 of the beloved talk show Koffee with Karan, Neetu Kapoor made a delightful appearance on the couch alongside veteran actress Zeenat Aman. During the lively conversation, she offered a glimpse into the playful dynamics of their household, sharing a humorous anecdote involving her granddaughter, Raha.

The Jugjugg Jeeyo star revealed that in their home, she would often instruct their help to encourage Raha to say "Papa," while Soni Razdan would do the same, prompting her to say "Mumma." Host Karan Johar humorously dubbed this scenario as a "mini battle" within the family.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joyously welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. They chose to keep her face hidden from the public and paparazzi, maintaining a sense of privacy around their family life. However, on Christmas 2023, the proud parents decided to share the first glimpse of Raha's face with the world.

