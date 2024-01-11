Koffee with Karan 8: Not partying during their era to motherhood; 7 times Neetu Kapoor-Zeenat Aman got real

The most recent installment of Koffee with Karan Season 8 proved to be a delightful stroll down memory lane, featuring the iconic actresses Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman on the notorious couch. The episode seamlessly transformed into a 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' as the two legendary women engaged in games, reminiscing about their illustrious careers in movies. Beyond the glitz and glamor, the divas courageously opened up about intimate aspects of their personal lives.

Let's delve into seven instances when these 'blockbuster women,' as aptly dubbed by the host Karan Johar, laid bare their souls on the show through candid and genuine conversations.

1. Neetu Kapoor reveals she had the best time with Rishi Kapoor during his last phase

During the episode, Neetu Kapoor shared poignant details about her final moments with Rishi Kapoor in New York. She fondly recalled that it was the best year with him.

She described Rishi ji as an inherently loving person but disclosed that he had, in the past, maintained a certain distance from her and their children. This, she believed, led him to miss out on a lot with their kids and prevented him from being a friend to them.

She expressed the change in him during their time in New York, saying, "But that year, he opened up. He showed love, towards me also he was so lovely. We had the best time." While acknowledging the challenging moments when Rishi ji was unwell, Neetu ji revealed that when he was in good health, they seized every opportunity to celebrate life together.

2. Zeenat Aman does research for her Instagram

Zeenat Aman, who has been making waves since her Instagram debut, shared that it was her children who motivated her to join the platform. Acknowledging the positive aspects of Instagram when used correctly, she expressed, "It gives you a voice, a space to express yourself from your perspective, and not from a third person's definition of you." Zeenat ji expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and affection she has received from her followers.

In addition, Zeenat ji disclosed that she researches her past experiences, trying to recall what she did, when, why, and what her thoughts were during those times, in order to craft her Instagram posts.

3. Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman on not indulging in parties during their era

The seasoned actresses also unveiled glimpses of their disciplined upbringing and how their time didn't include much revelry. Neetu ji disclosed that, owing to her commitment to Rishi Kapoor, she didn't get to experience the wild side of partying during that era. She remarked, "I was committed and I had a very strict mother and a very strict boyfriend. So, I was torn between both of them."

Zeenat ji echoed a similar sentiment, shedding light on her own strict upbringing under her mother's watchful eye. She shared, "I really did not party at all for seven to eight years straight." According to Zeenat ji, her life was a structured routine, alternating between the studio and home, leaving little room for indulging in the party scene.

4. Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman on moving from their careers to motherhood

Zeenat ji offered a candid perspective on her transition to motherhood, expressing, "By the time that shift was about to happen, I was good and ready to move on to the next chapter of my life, which was motherhood. When I did move on to that chapter, I was 100 percent in it, as much as I had been with my films. So, did I look back and miss any of it? Not at all."

Similarly, Neetu ji reflected on her decision to step back from her career post-marriage. Having entered the industry at a young age and tasted fame early on, work had evolved into more of a job than a passion.

Opening up about her journey into motherhood, Neetu ji shared that after 15 years of working, she felt a sense of fatigue. She expressed, "My kids were born, and I just wanted to dedicate myself to my children, my house." She revealed that her husband also desired her presence around him consistently. Neetu affirmed that this was her chosen path, and she found happiness in it.

5. Ranbir Kapoor’s approach to success and failure

Neetu ji shared a profound piece of wisdom from her husband, who advised, "Don’t let success go to your head and failure get to your heart." Host Karan Johar chimed in, expressing his observation that in today's generation, there's often an excessive concern about the success of a film.

However, he singled out Neetu ji's son, Ranbir Kapoor, as a "rare piece of work." Karan stated, “I have never met anybody who has such little excitement when something succeeds and he doesn’t let failure get to him.”

6. Mini battle over granddaughter Raha Kapoor

Neetu ji revealed a playful scenario in their household, sharing that she would often instruct their help to encourage her granddaughter Raha Kapoor to say "Papa," while Soni Razdan, on the other hand, would prompt her to say "Mumma." Karan humorously dubbed this dynamic as a "mini battle" within the family.

In addition, the filmmaker couldn't help but shower compliments on Raha, describing her as so beautiful that she seemed almost AI-generated.

7. Neetu Kapoor on being a superstar’s mom and her favorite Bollywood couple

During the rapid-fire round, Neetu ji was asked about the best and worst aspects of being a superstar's mom. In response, she shared, "The best part is that I am super-super-super proud. I feel so good, so good." Neetu ji expressed the immense joy that filled her heart. On the flip side, she acknowledged that the worst part is that she doesn’t get time with him.

When asked about her favorite Bollywood couple, aside from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Neetu ji named Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, stating, "It has to be Saif and Bebo, they are so lovely."

