Netizens find uncanny resemblance between Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s angel Raha and Atif Aslam’s daughter Haleema

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam caused a stir on Saturday by sharing the first glimpse of his daughter Haleema's face. He shared a sweet birthday message for his little one on his Instagram account. The photos quickly went viral, with fans gushing over the adorable kiddo. Interestingly, some netizens pointed out the striking resemblance between Atif Aslam's daughter and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha.

Atif Aslam reveals daughter Haleema's face on her birthday

Atif Aslam made a sweet birthday wish for his daughter, Haleema, on March 23. He shared a lovely post on his Instagram, where he also revealed his daughter's face for the first time. One of the pictures shows Atif holding his daughter up in the sky, both dressed in white. There's also an adorable solo picture of Haleema in a beautiful white dress.

While sharing the post, Atif wrote, “Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional Happy birthday 23/03/23.”

Fans' point out similarities between Haleema and Raha

However, many internet users were amazed by the adorable resemblance between Atif Aslam's daughter Haleema and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha. One fan exclaimed, "Wow, Atif Aslam's daughter Haleema and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha look exactly alike, yaar!" Another fan commented, "Both of them are so cute, Mashallah. Atif Aslam's daughter is like a Raha clone." Meanwhile, a third fan questioned, "Am I the only one who thinks Raha and Haleema look identical?"

In addition to this, a fan also remarked, “MashAllah cute yeh Ranbir Kapoor ki beti Raha ki twin sister lag Rae ha ....bht shakal mil Rae ha ....” and another fan commented, “MashAllah ya to raha jesi ha alia ki betii jesi”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a daughter, Raha in November 2022. Keeping their bundle of happiness away from the public light, the couple finally delighted fans by revealing Raha’s face for the first time on the auspicious occasion of Christmas 2023.

Atif Aslam is recognized for his soulful melodies in Bollywood like Tu Jaane Na, Tu Chahiye, and Tere Sang Yaara among several others.

