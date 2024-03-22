Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan exudes casual charm as he heads to shoot his next in city; PICS

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. He has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs from quite some time now. Following his father’s legacy forward, he is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood with the highly-anticipated film, Maharaj. A few days back, he had returned from Japan after completing 50 days of schedule of his upcoming untitled film made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Now, recently, the star-kid was spotted in the city as he left for the shoot of his upcoming film.

Junaid Khan heads on for his next shoot

On March 22, Friday, a while back, Junaid Khan was spotted in the city. Keeping his casual game on point, he was seen smiling bright for the camera and also posed for them. Donning a gray t-shirt paired with denim jeans and shoes, Aamir Khan’s son sported shoes along with spectacles. He also carried a black pack bag alongside. The star kid exudes immense charm with his simplicity and humility.

Take a look:

Poster of Junaid Khan's Maharaj unveiled

Earlier this month on March 1, streaming giant Netflix announced the lineup of their upcoming films and series. Adding to the frenzy, the poster of Junaid’s film, Maharaj was also unveiled. The OTT film will be backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. The poster shared reads, “A powerful man with secrets to hide. A journalist’s fight to uncover the truth.”

According to the OTT giant, “Maharaj, an incredible David vs Goliath story set in the 1800s, is about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter uncovers a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society.”

Take a look:

Maharaj will also star stellar actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey. The film is helmed by Hichki director Siddharth P. Malhotra.

It is worth mentioning that a few days back, the star-kid had returned from Japan after completing the shoot of his yet-untitled film. The film was shot for a month and a half in Sapporo, Japan, and returned to the country after filming in the serene landscapes for what is touted as a romantic drama film.

