New parents Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha share glimpse of their baby girl; call daughter 'biggest collab of our lives'

Bollywood actor-couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who recently welcomed their baby daughter, are embracing their parenthood phase. The new parents are overjoyed with the arrival of their first child.

Ali and Richa have now posted a sneak peek of their baby girl on Instagram and it is just too cute to be missed.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha drop a picture of their daughter

On July 20, Ali Fazal shared a collaborative post with his wife, actress Richa Chadha on Instagram. The post features the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. In the photo, we can see the cute feet of the munchkin being wrapped together.

The couple penned a heartwarming note in the caption. It reads, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy."

They also thanked their followers for all the love and blessings for the baby.

Here's how netizens are reacting to their post

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's latest post on Instagram received several reactions in the comment section. Celebrities including Kalki Koechlin, Dia Mirza, Sophie Chaudry, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, Kubbra Sait, Manisha Koirala, Tara Sharma and others dropped their respective comments.

Kalki wrote, "Changing the world one drop of sun at a time." "Only love always," Dia's comment reads.

"Awwwww so much love to you both!! God bless your little princess," Sophie wrote.

"God bless and enjoy this new phase its the most enriching.. @therichachadha @alifazal9 bholi-guddu ka ladoo!" Angad wrote. "Maashallah!" Kubbra's comment reads.

Tara commented, "A huge congrats @therichachadha @alifazal9 and lots of love from all of us to all of you..."

Richa's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala congratulated the couple. Vineet also wished them in the comment section.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's baby arrival announcement

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's daughter was born on July 16, 2024. The couple had shared the news in a joint statement while expressing their feelings. "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed..."

Ali Fazal tied the knot with Richa Chadha on October 4, 2022, in Lucknow.

