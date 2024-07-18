Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal blessed with a baby girl: ‘We are tickled pink with joy’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have delightedly announced the birth of their baby girl on July 16, 2024, filling their hearts with immense joy. The couple expressed their gratitude towards their families and extended heartfelt thanks to all their well-wishers for their love and blessings during this special time.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce the arrival of baby girl

The special note by the new parents read, 'We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are over joyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!” Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal".

Earlier, on July 14th, Richa posted on Instagram, expressing her anticipation for the arrival of their baby. She mentioned feeling discomfort at times, but emphasized that despite this, she never felt isolated. Richa also shared a sense of being heard, always sensing a presence listening in.

In a recent interview with News 18, The Fukrey actress shared that she has not allowed the pressures of impending motherhood to overwhelm her. She reminisced about the moment she found out she was pregnant, describing how she immediately shifted into "planning mode".

Richa also recounted memories of rearranging their space to accommodate the new arrival. She mentioned that it took about a week for the reality of her pregnancy to truly sink in.

For those unaware, Richa and Ali got married in 2020 through the Special Marriage Act and later celebrated their union in 2022.

Regarding their recent work, Richa portrayed Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar, featured on Netflix.

Chadha's next appearance will be in Anubhav Sinha's forthcoming film, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Divya Dutta, Cyrus Broacha, Prateik Babbar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and several other actors.

Ali Fazal starred as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur 3, which premiered on Prime Video on July 5, 2024.

