Varun Dhawan celebrates birthday with ‘people that matter the most to him,’ and it will leave you in happy tears; WATCH

As Varun Dhawan turned a year older on April 24, 2025, the actor celebrated his birthday in a heartwarming way, surrounded by the people who truly matter the most to him. However, it wasn't his wife Natasha Dalal or daughter who joined him for this special occasion. Instead, Varun Dhawan chose to spend his day with his fans and the people who love and support him unconditionally.

Advertisement

Known for his down-to-earth nature, the actor made sure to share this moment with those who have always stood by him, making it a birthday to remember for both him and his loyal followers.

The Baby John actor captioned the post, "I got to celebrate my birthday with the people that matter the most the reason im here. The fans. This really made my day. Thank you to my team for putting this together."

See the video here:

In the heartfelt video, Dhawan’s fans can be seen describing him in one word, each expressing their admiration and love for the actor. The video captures Varun interacting with his fans, dancing, and creating unforgettable memories together.

His genuine gratitude towards them shines through, making it clear how much he values their unwavering support. The emotional connection between Varun and his fans is truly moving, and his heartfelt appreciation will undoubtedly bring tears of joy to anyone watching.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to take to the comments section and react to the video. One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday, Wishing you a day filled with joy and all the best for the year ahead! Hope you have a fantastic celebration. Wishing you all the best. love you."

Another fan wrote, "happy birthday my rockstar my forever favourite wishing you all the love & success you deserve! I am never gonna stop supporting you love love you so much." One comment read, "Happiest birthday VD, that's really adorable. Have a blast."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan has an exciting lineup of movies, including Border 2 with Sunny Deol, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar with Janhvi Kapoor, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan believed in me and trusted my abilities, says Iulia Vantur: ‘Love is the reason…’