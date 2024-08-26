OPINION: Arijit Singh takes over world stage and here’s why it’s a South-Asian cultural revolution arrived late to party

Oh to sleep and wake up to Arijit Singh’s voice, it’s a meal of life to devour.

Wait - Alexa play ‘Jo Tu Mera Humdard Hai’ - because indeed this man of heavenly voice is no less than my Humdard for life.

Over the last weekend, I saw it all over the internet that this Indian singer has surpassed global pop stars including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Ariana Grande to become the world’s most-followed artist on Spotify and I obviously saw that coming… no cap!

But what makes Arjit Singh the world’s favorite despite singing just Indian songs? Here’s what I think of it…

To start with, here’s scrutiny: Singh is overutilized, and I feel that composers have pushed him into a box of the same rolling cassette and nailed it from all sides. Sadly, he is missing the best beat and continues to jump right, left, and center at the same spot—love songs for some that sound heartbreaking for others.

Yet, the ganache over musical Brownie for me here is that the man has been instrumental in pushing Indian music to the world stage—one song at a time—while creating a South Asian revolution that should have happened way back in time.

India has had many singers over the years who have set hearts on fire and playlists on salvo, but it took years of hard work like that of Arijit to put South Asian music on the world stage and make the globe groove to ‘Tum Kya Mile’.

For me, the prime reason seems to be that music knows no boundaries, and a good song, despite everything, makes all hearts happy. Arijit’s songs, specifically, have a perfect blend of heart, soul, and alaaps that can channel all nerves. The singer's singing across almost all major Indian languages also allows him to expand his fan base globally, thanks to the large Indian diaspora settled in different parts of the world.

The other factor is that Bollywood’s non-Indian fans are everywhere globally, and the singer has become synonymous with Hindi cinema. It has become a sweet and bitter thing that people want one Arijit song in every movie - I don’t, and I certainly think that let the boy take some breath.

For someone who is a prime music revolutionary and has sung songs like Tere Pyaar Mein (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), What Jhumka? (Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani), Chaleya (Jawan) or Lutt Putt Gaya (Dunki), the man known as the voice of all Indian emotions, is undeniable and unarguable.

When I say that Arijit Singh is a magical therapist, I mean it with all my heart, and I would love to hear what you guys think. Tag me along @pinkvilla and drop your thoughts about this Indiawaala taking the world by storm.

