Sachein Re-Release Tamil Nadu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay, Genelia Deshmukh starrer clocks over Rs 8 crore in Week 1
Sachein, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, emerged as a big success. The romantic comedy clocked over Rs 8 crore in its opening week in re-release.
Thalapathy Vijay's Sachein recently hit the big screens and emerged as a big success at the box office. The re-released movie, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and Bipasha Basu, has witnessed a superlative trend in the weekdays and stormed past the Rs 8 crore mark in its opening week.
Sachein zooms past the Rs 8 crore mark in its 7 days of re-release
Directed by John Mahendran, the romantic comedy drama kickstarted its box office journey with Rs 2.20 crore. It further registered a good traction and collected Rs 5.95 crore in its opening weekend. The Thalapathy Vijay movie continued to hold well in the weekdays and added Rs 1.80 crore to the tally in the next three days.
According to estimates, the movie grossed around Rs 45 lakh on its Day 7 at the Tamil box office, taking the total cume to Rs 8.20 crore gross by the end of its opening week.
For the unversed, the movie was re-released in cinemas to mark its 20th release anniversary. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has emerged as the second-highest-grossing South Indian re-release of recent times. It is now only behind the mammoth total of Vijay's own Ghilli.
Day-wise box office collection of Sachein in Tamil Nadu is as follows:-
|Day
|Gross Tamil Collection
|1
|Rs 2.2 crore
|2
|Rs 1.95 crore
|3
|Rs 1.80 crore
|4
|Rs 0.65 crore
|5
|Rs 0.60 crore
|6
|Rs 0.55 crore
|7
|Rs 0.45 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 8.20 crore
Sachein in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
