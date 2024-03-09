Orry drops UNSEEN PICS with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more stars from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding fest

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, has been making waves in recent years by frequently socializing with celebrities at different events. Known for his candid personality, Orry is distinctive with his unique fashion style, lively interactions with the paparazzi, and eye-catching phone covers.

Orry often becomes the soul of every Bollywood party. Recently, he joined in the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. At the event, he mingled with various Bollywood stars and other famous personalities.

Orry drops unseen pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

Orry took to Instagram stories and shared some unseen pictures from the pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

About Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-wedding

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have left a lasting impression, marked as one of the grandest events. Attended by Bollywood stars and global figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump, the three-day extravaganza made headlines. In a recent interview, the bride-to-be shared insights into the event. Following the elaborate festivities, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh returned to Jamnagar. The celebrations continued with a special event for Reliance Industries employees, featuring performances by SRK, Salman, and Ranveer, followed by a musical evening with Arijit Singh, ensuring joy beyond the wedding venue.

In an interview with Vogue US, Radhika Merchant shared why she and Anant Ambani opted for Jamnagar for their pre-wedding celebrations. She expressed that the choice of Jamnagar is a tribute to their roots and family legacy, as it's where Anant works and spends most of their time.

Radhika mentioned, "It is also where Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben, was born and truly where our heart is. Anant and I both believe that this is our karma bhoomi or land of duty." She acknowledged the privilege of this experience, expressing gratitude and hoping their wedding brings global attention to Vantara, the world's largest animal rehabilitation center, close to their hearts.

