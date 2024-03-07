Radhika Merchant opens up about pre-wedding festivities with Anant Ambani; hopes to achieve THIS with her wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar were an event that will surely be etched in the minds of everyone for a very long time. It wouldn’t be wrong to call it one of the biggest pre-weddings ever held. The 3-day event was attended not only by almost all the Bollywood celebrities but also by prominent names from around the world like Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, and more. In a recent interview, the bride-to-be has opened up about the event.

Radhika Merchant calls Jamnagar as her karma bhoomi

Talking to Vogue US, Radhika Merchant revealed the reason why she and Anant Ambani chose Jamnagar for their pre-wedding festivities. Radhika said that choosing Jamnagar was a way of honoring their roots and the family’s legacy. She added that it is a place where her husband-to-be works and spends most of their time. “It is also where Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben, was born and truly where our heart is. Anant and I both believe that this is our karma bhoomi or land of duty,” quipped Radhika.

Radhika Merchant expresses gratitude for such a lavish pre-wedding

Radhika further revealed that she recognizes that this is a privilege only a few people experience, and she is truly blessed. She hopes that their wedding will bring global attention to Vantara. For the uninitiated, Vantara is the largest animal rehabilitation center in the world that both she and Anant hold close to their hearts.

Ambani’s held a special event for the employees of Reliance Industries on March 6

After the grand three-day pre-wedding affair of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the celebration did not seem to stop. We saw Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh return to Jamnagar yesterday. It was then revealed that a select few celebrities returned to enthrall the employees of Reliance Industries in a special event organized by the Ambani family, ensuring that the jubilation extended beyond the glittering confines of the wedding venue and spreading joy to all involved. SRK, Salman, and Ranveer made sure to rock the stage once again with their performance, which was followed by a melodious evening by Arijit Singh.

