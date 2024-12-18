Oscars 2025: Santosh actress Shahana Goswami feels ‘little glory of recognition’ as Hindi movie gets shortlisted in Best International Feature Film category

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the list of projects eligible for Oscars 2025. Among them, Santosh, a Hindi-language international co-production set in rural northern India, secured a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. Celebrating the achievement, actor Shahana Goswami shared her excitement and joy on Instagram, calling it a "little glory of recognition."

Shahana Goswami took to Instagram handle and shared a post and expressed her joy, "So happy for the team especially our writer director Sandhya Suri for this little glory of recognition for our film Santosh! How incredible to be shortlisted from amongst 85 films. Thank you to everyone who loved it, supported it and voted for it."

Netizens took to comments in the posts and showered love and praise for the movie's feat. One person wrote, "Wowowo." Another person wrote, "Mubarak Mubaraks, Shabaash to you and sandhya and the whole team of film maker."

One comment read, "Heartiest Congratulations and may there be many many more coming." One person wrote, "wowowow congrats!!." One wrote, "Congratulations, Truly deserving."

Directed by Sandhya Suri, the movie stars Shahana as a determined young widow who takes on her late husband's role as a police constable through a government program.

She navigates systemic corruption while working alongside Inspector Sharma (played by Sunita Rajwar), a seasoned but abrasive detective, on the investigation of a brutal murder involving a Dalit teenage girl.

Fifteen films have made it to the Oscar shortlist in this category, selected from 85 submissions by countries worldwide. The United Kingdom chose Santosh as its official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards. The film had its premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, receiving critical acclaim.

The Academy revealed its shortlist for the 97th Oscars, where India's entry, Laapataa Ladies, failed to secure a spot. However, Guneet Monga Kapoor's Anuja earned recognition in the Live-Action Short Film category.

