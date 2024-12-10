Shahana Goswami opens up about scrutiny over ‘14 Kisses’ with Randeep Hooda in Ru Ba Ru: ‘I’ve never really felt…’

Despatch actor Sahana Goswami recently opened up about her 2008 movie Ru Ba Ru alongside Randeep Hooda. The actress openly talked about the 14 kisses in the movie and stated that 'she never really felt slandered by it.' She also expressed that 'on-screen intimacy has come a long way and now it is no longer a taboo.'

In a recent chat with News18, Shahana Goswami talked about her 2008 film Ru Ba Ru. Goswami recalled the controversy surrounding its depiction of intimacy, particularly the more than ten kisses shared between her and co-star Randeep Hooda.

She recounted that audiences had specifically noted the 14 kisses in the film, an observation she found amusing, remarking that they were simply natural pecks between a couple portrayed as living together. At the time, she acknowledged, such scenes were seen as problematic, as people struggled to accept them as authentic portrayals of relationships.

Shahana noted that societal attitudes toward onscreen intimacy have evolved significantly. She observed that kissing, which was once dramatized with slow-motion effects and elaborate camera work, is now presented with greater realism and authenticity.

She credited this shift to changing perceptions of women's agency and a broader transformation in how sensuality, sexuality, and affection are depicted in cinema.

The actor, known for her work in films like Zwigato and Santosh, added that she has performed more intimate scenes than many of her peers but has never felt criticized by audiences for it.

She emphasized her comfort in expressing herself as an actor, even in challenging roles, and shared that audience feedback through social media has been largely positive. Shahana pointed out that while such portrayals might still provoke different reactions, she has never felt judged or slandered for her work.

On the work front, she will be seen next in Despatch alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The movie is making quite a noise for its dark subject and portrayal of intimacy. Despatch will be released on December 13, 2024, on Zee5. It was showcased as a special presentation at the International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

