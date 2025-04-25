Here’s What Penn Badgley From Netflix’s You Thinks Of On-Screen Steamy Scenes: ‘Throw That Out The Window’

Penn Badgley recently raised eyebrows with his steamy scenes on screen. Back in 2023, the Gossip Girl alum had called out sex scenes, revealing he had even asked the creators of You to tone them down.

However, in the latest and final season, his character, Joe Goldberg, is seen in multiple intimate scenes.

“I had to throw that out the window,” the Easy A actor told PEOPLE in an interview on Thursday.

Further in the conversation, Penn Badgley shared, “That was the question again. All right, what am I willing to do? And as I always said, I said, my desire is that least as possible.”

He added that if a scene is truly necessary, it’s part of the show everyone signed up for. What matters most to him is that it should feel vital—deliberate and meaningful for both the cast and crew.

Talking about the Netflix thriller, it follows Joe Goldberg—a man who sees himself as a sensitive, bookish romantic but is, in reality, a dangerous killer.

Interestingly, back in 2023 on the Podcrushed podcast, Penn Badgley revealed that he had actually asked the show's creator, Sera Gamble, not to include more intimacy scenes for his character.

“This was actually a decision I made before taking the show. I don’t think I’ve ever mentioned it publicly, but one of the main questions was, ‘Do I want to put myself back on a career path where I’m always the romantic lead?’” Penn Badgley shared.

In the latest season, Badgley’s character, Joe Goldberg, has an affair with a bookish woman named Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer. Their relationship, which includes several steamy scenes, ultimately contributes to Goldberg’s downfall.

