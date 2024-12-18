Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies out of Oscars 2025 race as Academy announces shortlist; Guneet Monga’s Anuja makes the cut in live-action shorts category

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies (renamed Lost Ladies) did not secure a spot on the Oscars 2025 shortlist for Best International Feature. The list was revealed on December 17, 2024. On the other hand, Guneet Monga's Anuja advanced in the Live Action Short Film category. Additionally, a UK-based film featuring Indian actors, Santosh, has successfully made it to the shortlist in the Best International Feature film category.

While Laapataa Ladies did not make it to the Oscars 2025 shortlist, Guneet Monga Kapoor's Anuja secured a spot in the Live-Action Shorts Film Category. The film highlights the issue of child labor in the garment industry. Meanwhile, Santosh, a UK production and the country's official entry this year, also made it to the shortlist.

The Oscar shortlist narrows down entries from 85 countries to just 15 films. Among this year’s selections are titles like Emilia Perez, The Girl With The Needle, and From Ground Zero.

Kiran Rao's coming-of-age film, Laapataa Ladies, tells the story of two young brides in rural India who are separated from their husbands. The movie was selected as India’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards in September 2024.

The 13-member selection committee, led by Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua, praised the film for its portrayal of the diverse experiences of Indian women.

Chosen from 29 submissions in various Indian languages, including Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, which won the Cannes Grand Prix, Laapataa Ladies stood out as the top pick.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have been actively promoting the film in the U.S., with notable events such as a BAFTA campaign screening hosted by Alfonso Cuarón.

Set in the fictional state of Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, the story revolves around two brides who are mistakenly swapped during a train journey. One bride is taken home by the wrong groom, while the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer, Kishan (played by Ravi Kishan), takes charge of the investigation. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

Laapataa Ladies was produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios.

Released in March 2024, the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava, alongside Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.

