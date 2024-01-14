Paps say 'nice jodi' as Rhea Chakraborty poses with brother at Ira-Nupur's reception; WATCH her savage reply
Rhea Chakraborty slammed the paparazzi as they mistook her brother for her Boyfriend recently at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star studded wedding reception at Mumbai.
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty attended the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on Saturday night. She was joined by her brother Showik Chakraborty, and during their photo session, a photographer's comment prompted a fitting response from the actress.
Rhea Chakraborty’s befitting response to paparazzi
In a recent video doing rounds on social media, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was captured posing with her brother as they arrived for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception. While smiling for the cameras, a photographer shouted and commented, "Nice jodi," but others corrected him, stating that they are siblings. Another pap quickly added, "Arey bhai hai unka, kuch bhi bana raha hai (He is her brother. You’re just making things up)," prompting Rhea to respond to it.
Expressing her displeasure at the comment, Rhea Chakraborty remarked to the photographer, “Aise he logo ke vajah se rumours shuru hote hai (Rumors start because of such people)," before walking away with her brother.
TAKE A LOOK:
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more