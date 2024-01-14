Paps say 'nice jodi' as Rhea Chakraborty poses with brother at Ira-Nupur's reception; WATCH her savage reply

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty attended the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on Saturday night. She was joined by her brother Showik Chakraborty, and during their photo session, a photographer's comment prompted a fitting response from the actress.

Rhea Chakraborty’s befitting response to paparazzi

In a recent video doing rounds on social media, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was captured posing with her brother as they arrived for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception. While smiling for the cameras, a photographer shouted and commented, "Nice jodi," but others corrected him, stating that they are siblings. Another pap quickly added, "Arey bhai hai unka, kuch bhi bana raha hai (He is her brother. You’re just making things up)," prompting Rhea to respond to it.

Expressing her displeasure at the comment, Rhea Chakraborty remarked to the photographer, “Aise he logo ke vajah se rumours shuru hote hai (Rumors start because of such people)," before walking away with her brother.

TAKE A LOOK: