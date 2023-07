Roadies 19: Gang leaders Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati form their team; Check out

From Bhoomika Vasishth to Neerja Punia, here's the list of 30 confirmed contestants of Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand who are all set to join Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati's gangs.