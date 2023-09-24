Roadies Karm Ya Kand: Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula's FIGHT takes an ugly turn; latter says 'Iss baar...'

Roadies Karm Ya Kand is getting quite entertaining with each passing episode. The show features Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, and Rhea Chakraborty as the gang leaders, while Sonu Sood is the host of the show. Apart from being the host of Roadies, Sood also holds some secret powers. Recently, the show took the viewers by surprise with a gang re-shuffle twist. In the previous episodes, contestants Abhiroop and Joginder were eliminated. Apart from the cut-throat competition in the show, this season of the show is getting a lot of mileage from the fights between Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati. While the last fight during the vote-out was quite fiery, the one in an upcoming episode will leave the viewers' jaws dropped.

Gautam Gulati versus Prince Narula: The new brawl

In the new promo, Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula are seen locking horns all over again. It all started with gang leader Rhea Charkroborty mentioning that she felt disrespected by Prince posting a story calling her and Gautam 'Fattu'. Prince barged in and said that he had all the right to write whatever he felt on his social media pages. He mentioned that he doesn't believe in speaking at people's backs. Gautam retorted to this and stated that Prince was promoting hatred with his tactics. Things got fired up with Prince taking a dig at Gautam's way of putting his opinions. He walked towards Gautam while the latter told him to be on his mark. Prince got agitated with Gautam's touch and said, "Iss baar haath mat laggiyyo. (Don't dare touch me this time)."

Have a look at the promo

Gautam and Prince's fight: How it all began

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Prince revealed how the animosity between Gautam and him started off. He mentioned an incident where he along with a crew member went to Gautam's vanity and explained to him to look excited and respond to crowds' cheering. According to Narula, this didn't go down well with Gautam and since then, their bond never got back to normal.

Gautam gave an interview in which he spoke about the fights during the show and also mentioned Salman Khan intervening in their fight, this angered Prince further.

