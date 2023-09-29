EXCLUSIVE Roadies Karm Ya Kand: Eliminated contestants to re-enter for finale task 

Roadies Karm Ya Kand has been quite talked about. The show features Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty as the gang leaders while Rannvijay Singha is the host of the show and also has unique powers. Last week, Shayan and Prince from Gang Rhea and Gang Prince respectively were eliminated. The show is nearing its finale and viewers are keen to know who's going to be the winner of this season. Now, Pinkvilla has learned an exciting update about the finale task of the show. Read on to know more.

Eliminated contestants to re-enter Roadies Karm Ya Kand

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that eliminated contestants of this season will join the existing contestants for the finale task. A highly placed source revealed that the eliminated contestants will re-enter with a major twist. They will help contestant from their gang to win the final task. A little birdie has informed us that the last task is designed to keep the physical strength, stamina, and intelligence of contestants in mind. The contestant acing in all the three departments will be the winner of the show. One eliminated contestant can help one existing contestant of the same gang.

Have a look at a glimpse of the previous episode

More about Roadies Karm Ya Kand

Roadies Karm Ya Kand is the nineteenth season of the show which is gaining a lot of popularity courtesy of the rivalry between the gang leaders Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati. Rhea and Gautam didn't vibe with Prince and there were a lot of fights between the trio. In the previous episodes, Rhea mentioned being disrespected by Prince for putting up an Instagram Story and calling the duo 'fattu'. The argument took an ugly turn with Gautam and Prince having a war of words. Sonu Sood intervened and asked the trio to not react to silly things. Later, the three gang leaders spoke their hearts out and solved their issues. They shook hands and hugged each other. It will be interesting to see if this friendship will last or not.