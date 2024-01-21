Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty drops happy PIC as she remembers Chhichhore actor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Today commemorates the 38th birth anniversary of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. During his career, Sushant garnered commercial success with various films and received critical acclaim for his performances in Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and many more. On the special occasion, actress Rhea Chakraborty paid tribute to Sushant's memory by sharing a cheerful picture of him.

Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

On Sunday, January 21, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty expressed her remembrance on Instagram Stories. She shared a joyful picture of Sushant, where he is in a gray t-shirt, sporting a radiant smile. Accompanying the image, Rhea paid her respects to Sushant's memory by adding a red heart emoji.

Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik Chakraborty, also remembered Sushant on his birth anniversary. Showik shared an old post on his Instagram Stories featuring a heartfelt moment where he is seen hugging Sushant. As a tribute, he accompanied the post with a white heart emoji.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note on his birth anniversary. Alongside a video capturing his joyous moments, Shweta expressed her love, saying, “Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever….infinity to the power infinity.”

Shweta continued, “Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud.” She wished, “3…2….1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path. #happybirthdaysushantsinghrajput. Sushant Day #sushantmoon.”

In the comments section, Shweta further added, “Sending abundant love and well-wishes his way, so that even in heaven, he feels overwhelmed by the immense affection we are showering upon him.”

Sushant's fans and admirers joined in, flooding the comments section of Shweta's post with their love and sweet wishes.

