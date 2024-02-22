Rhea Chakraborty and family can travel outside India as Bombay HC dismisses LOC filed against them by CBI

Rhea Chakraborty and her family were ordered not to fly abroad without the court's permission after an LOC was issued against them in 2020 by the CBI. Well, the family has now found significant relief as the Bombay High Court has dismissed the circular. This means they can fly outside India freely without the court's permission.

Bombay High Court quashes LOCs against Rhea Chakraborty and family

After Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was named in a high-profile case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intervened and started investigating the matter. To benefit the probe, the agency, back in 2020, filed the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and their father Indrajit Chakraborty. Now, the family is free to travel outside India without the court's permission, as the Bombay High Court has canceled the LOC.

According to a report in PTI, the division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande of the Bombay High Court ordered in a statement, "The LOCs are quashed and set aside. We have dismissed your (CBI) arguments on maintainability, and we have said that it is needless to say that the authority to invoke the LOC whenever the circumstances arise."

The LOC notice is issued to the Indian Bureau of Immigration to stop individuals from traveling to a foreign land if they fail to provide the court's permission. According to the Times Of India, an LOC restricts an individual from traveling outside India without having prior approval and permission from the court. Reports indicate that the CBI wanted the court to put a four-week stay on the order, which could buy them some time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. However, it was dismissed.

Rhea Chakraborty's work front

The celebrity started her career working as a video jockey on MTV India. She made her acting debut with the Telugu language film Tuneega Tuneega in 2012 and was later seen in Mere Dad Ki Maruti the next year. Some of her other works include Sonali Cable, Bank Chor, Jalebi, and Chehre. Very recently, she was seen as one of the gang leaders on the popular show MTV Roadies.

