Jubin Nautiyal top 15 songs list: From Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur, Raataan Lambiyan, to Jaadui

Jubin Nautiyal stands out as one of the nation's most gifted and beloved singers, particularly known for his ability to deliver romantic and soul-touching songs. In recent years, the repertoire of Jubin Nautiyal's hit songs has been expanding, captivating audiences across the country. If you're an ardent fan of Jubin Nautiyal's musical prowess and find joy in his soulful tunes, this article is tailor-made for you. Here, we'll highlight some of his best tracks that have resonated with audiences of all ages.

15 Jubin Nautiyal songs that will make you fall in love

1. Raatan Lambiyan

Movie : Shershaah

: Shershaah Music : Tanishk Bagchi

: Tanishk Bagchi Singer : Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur

: Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur Lyrics by: Tanishk Bagchi

Raatan Lambiyan from Shershaah featuring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra quickly skyrocketed to fame, emerging as an instant sensation. Since its release, it has evolved into the quintessential love anthem for couples. This addition to the Jubin songs list exudes a soothing and romantic ambiance, evoking the tender moments of budding love.

2. Tum Hi Aana

Movie : Marjaavaan

: Marjaavaan Music : Payal Dev

: Payal Dev Singer : Jubin Nautiyal

: Jubin Nautiyal Lyrics by: Kunaal Vermaa

In the curated Jubin Nautiyal top 10 songs list, the next gem is Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan. This soulful composition brilliantly encapsulates the spectrum of emotions associated with love, loss, heartbreak, and hope. Featuring Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra, the song resonates deeply with those who have experienced the poignant ache of yearning for a loved one.

Advertisement

3. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Movie : Satyameva Jayate 2

: Satyameva Jayate 2 Music : Rochak Kohli

: Rochak Kohli Singer : Rochak Kohli Ft. Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan

: Rochak Kohli Ft. Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan Lyrics by: Manoj Muntashir

The following track on the Jubin songs list is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu from the movie Satyameva Jayate 2. Featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, this song beautifully depicts the depth of love shared between a couple.

4. Akh Lad Jaave

Movie : Loveyatri

: Loveyatri Music : Tanishk Bagchi

: Tanishk Bagchi Singer : Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, Badshah

: Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, Badshah Lyrics by: Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah

If you're in the mood to groove, just listen to Jubin Nautiyal's Akh Lad Jaave from Loveyatri and let the party begin. Featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, this high-energy track boasts rap verses by Badshah and music crafted by Tanishk Bagchi. The song not only encapsulates the vibrant spirit of celebration but also showcases Jubin's versatility as a singer

5. Kuch Din

Movie : Kaabil

: Kaabil Music : Rajesh Roshan

: Rajesh Roshan Singer : Jubin Nautiyal

: Jubin Nautiyal Lyrics by: Manoj Muntashir

Kuch Din from Kaabil undeniably claims its spot as one of the best Jubin Nautiyal songs. This heartwarming track, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as characters with visual impairments, masterfully captures the subtleties of a budding romance.

If you find yourself in the beautiful phase of getting to know someone, just on the brink of falling in love, this song is the perfect soundtrack to articulate those feelings.

6. Jaadui

Movie : Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Jubin Nautiyal

: Jubin Nautiyal Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Jaadui from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a mellifluous Jubin Nautiyal Hindi song that flawlessly captures the enchantment life takes on when the right person steps into your world. The song features the on-screen chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, elevating the musical experience to another level.

Advertisement

7. Ek Mulaqat

Movie : Sonali Cable

: Sonali Cable Music : Amjad- Nadeem

: Amjad- Nadeem Singer : Jubin Nautiyal

: Jubin Nautiyal Lyrics by: Sameer Anjaan

Ek Mulaqat is a beautiful gem from the movie Sonali Cable, featuring Ali Fazal and Rhea Chakraborty. Regardless of the stage in your relationship, this song serves as a perfect expression to convey how special your significant other is. No Jubin Nautiyal famous songs list would be complete without including this heartfelt track.

8. Meherbani

Movie : The Shaukeens

: The Shaukeens Music : Arko

: Arko Singer : Jubin Nautiyal

: Jubin Nautiyal Lyrics by: Arko

Meherbani from The Shaukeens is a Jubin Nautiyal hit song that eloquently speaks to the different stages of love. It serves as a universal anthem, capturing the essence of a sentiment that we have all, at some point in our lives, experienced—the life-changing magic that a special someone brings.

9. Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur

Movie : Kabir Singh

: Kabir Singh Music : Mithoon

: Mithoon Singer : Mithoon ft. Jubin Nautiyal

: Mithoon ft. Jubin Nautiyal Lyrics by: Mithoon

The poignant track Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur from Kabir Singh is a standout gem in the Jubin Nautiyal song list. Picturized on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, it skillfully encapsulates the universal sentiment of moving on from a past relationship, only to find oneself transported back in time with a simple glimpse of that person.

10. Rabba Janda

Movie : Mission Majnu

: Mission Majnu Music : Tanishk Bagchi

: Tanishk Bagchi Singer : Jubin Nautiyal

: Jubin Nautiyal Lyrics by: Shabbir Ahmed

Rabba Janda Hai is a recent masterpiece by Nautiyal, designed to resonate with lovebirds. This enchanting track finds its cinematic expression in the film Mission Majnu, where it is beautifully portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra. The song's mesmerizing melody and captivating visuals have an irresistible charm that will undoubtedly reignite the flames of love, making it a tune you'll want to play on repeat.

Advertisement

11. The Humma Song

Movie : OK Jaanu

: OK Jaanu Original music : A.R. Rahman

: A.R. Rahman Music recreated by : Badshah & Tanishk Bagchi

: Badshah & Tanishk Bagchi Singer : Jubin Nautiyal, Shashaa Tirupati

: Jubin Nautiyal, Shashaa Tirupati Lyrics by : Mehboob

: Mehboob Rap: Badshah

The Humma Song, recreated by Badshah and Tanishk Bagchi for OK Jaanu, is a contemporary take on A.R. Rahman's original composition for the movie Bombay. Jubin Nautiyal and Shashaa Tirupati lend their voices to this vibrant rendition, while the on-screen magic is brought to life by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

12. Lo Safar

Movie : Baaghi 2

: Baaghi 2 Music : Mithoon

: Mithoon Singer : Jubin Nautiyal

: Jubin Nautiyal Lyrics by: Sayeed Quadri

Next on the Jubin Nautiyal's famous songs list is Lo Safar from the movie Baaghi 2. This heart-touching melody, picturized on Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, has the power to transport you to a beautiful world of love, romance, and companionship.

13. Manike

Movie : Thank God

: Thank God Music : Tanishk Bagchi, Chamath Sangeeth

: Tanishk Bagchi, Chamath Sangeeth Singer : Yohani, Jubin Nautiyal & Surya Ragunaathan

: Yohani, Jubin Nautiyal & Surya Ragunaathan Lyrics by: Rashmi Virag, Dulan ARX (Dulanja Alwis)

Manike is a distinctive melody featuring the collaborative vocals of Yohani, Jubin Nautiyal, and Surya Ragunaathan in the movie Thank God. Crafted with musical finesse by Tanishk Bagchi and Chamath Sangeeth, this lively track comes to vibrant life on-screen through the energetic performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi.

14. Bawara Mann

Movie : Jolly LLB 2

: Jolly LLB 2 Music : Chirrantan Bhatt

: Chirrantan Bhatt Singer : Jubin Nautiyal, Neeti Mohan

: Jubin Nautiyal, Neeti Mohan Lyrics by: Junaid Wasi

Bawara Mann is a soul-stirring song from the movie Jolly LLB 2, featuring the duo of Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. Sung by the talented Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, this slow-paced number delicately tugs at the heartstrings. If you love to listen to Jubin Nautiyal, Bawara Mann is a must-add to your playlist.

Advertisement

15. Le Chala

Movie : One Night Stand

: One Night Stand Music : Jeet Gannguli

: Jeet Gannguli Singer : Jubin Nautiyal

: Jubin Nautiyal Lyrics by: Manoj Muntashir

Le Chala is a Jubin Nautiyal hit song featured in the film One Night Stand with Tanuj Virwani and Sunny Leone in the lead. Its addictive melody is more than just a tune; it's a journey that, once started, may keep you hooked for days. Consider this a fair warning!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 15 Best Bollywood romantic songs for husband: Tere Hawaale, Satranga to Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye