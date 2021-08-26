CHEHRE Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi’s film starts on a high before simmering down gradually

Movie: Chehre

Chehre Director: Rumi Jafry

Chehre Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty,

Chehre Movie Stars: 2.5/5

Thrillers work with the Indian audience today, and over the period of time, filmmakers have experimented with the genre to find the pulse of the audience. Co-written by Rumi Jafry and Ranjit Kapoor, Chehre is a new addition to the list. The mystery thriller revolves around Sameer Mehra’s (Emraan Hashmi) encounter with a few old retired legal professionals. Enroute to Delhi on a business trip, Sameer wades through heavy snowfall in the mountains but a detour on the road gives his journey a twist. A fallen tree blocking the road obstructing ahead forces him to take shelter at home with a few gentle yet peculiar old men.



While they come for his rescue, Mehra finds out these old men are legal professionals who were highly sought-after during their prime. Sameer is astonished by their lifestyle and how they live in solitude up in the mountains. To kill time, they introduce him to a game they play -- they say this game has given them a new life. It’s a simple game of courtroom enactment wherein each of the people in the room play the role of plaintiff, defendant, petitioner and respondent et al. But with a twist— they pick old cases and re-enact them to keep their old minds occupied and entertained. How the game unfolds engulfing the characters and brushing away dust from facts hidden behind lies is the fulcrum on which the screenplay rests.



When it comes to a mystery thriller, the expectations are high. Especially when you place a star cast which has a strong grip on the genre. The audience expects that each scene will keep them on the edge of their seats. Chehre is no different. The film starts with building up an expectation but as the movie runs, it loses the momentum and simmers down. The first half is entertaining in parts, the dialogue builds hope for a promising climax and you feel you are ready to experience something unique. You wonder whether you should take the much needed bio-break or not. Will this turn into a whodunit? But no! The second part of the film plays spoilsport. Especially, the over dramatic climax takes us away from the perceived (or rather preconceived) intention of the film. And you wonder what happened?

Thriller lovers have always upheld films like Andhadhun, Badla, and Te3n. Chehre too attempts to evoke an emotion of justice but it fizzles out. It’s a story about the decisions one makes in his or her lifetime and the fact that every decision has its repercussions. Unfortunately, a weak plot and dragged storyline crashes the experience before a smooth landing.



The good thing about the film are Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Both actors deserve credit for keeping the film together. Their performances are a saving grace. Also, after lockdown, it’s great to see Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen (depending where you intend to see the film). The makers also induced a monologue by the superstar Big B to pique the interest of the audience. Ironically, for a story where actions have repercussions, this was not so a good decision to weave a monologue in the film. While it showcased the brilliance of the actor, it also serves as a hindrance to the script. Actors like Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav also showcase committed performances.





The makers didn’t try to add forceful songs and the background music was precise to a point. Both the ladies of the film, Rhea Chakraborty as Ana and Krystle D'Souza as Natasha Oswal had potential in a small role but were wasted.

Overall, if you are a big Amitabh Bachchan fan and okay to watch a mediocre thriller just to see him on-screen, then you can make your choice.

