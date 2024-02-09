Bombay HC reserves order on quashing LOC against Rhea Chakraborty and family

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, deferred its ruling on the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother Showik and their father, seeking to annul the Look-Out Circulars (LOC) issued against them. These LOCs were issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amidst its ongoing probe into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bombay HC reserves order on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to suspend LOC

A standing Look-Out Circular (LOC) prohibits individuals from traveling abroad without prior court authorization. Rhea Chakraborty was unable to honor her international work obligations due to the LOC, prompting the request to nullify it. The panel, consisting of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Manjusha Deshpande, contested the CBI's position that the mere existence of an FIR warranted the issuance of an LOC. They argued that the LOC failed to indicate any suspicion of the recipients intending to flee.

Concerns arose regarding jurisdiction, given that the FIR was originally lodged in Patna before being transferred to the CBI in Delhi. Advocates Abhinav Chandrachud and Prasanna Bhangale, representing Chakraborty, contended that Mumbai was the suitable jurisdiction, citing Chakraborty's residency there and the CBI's investigative activities in the city.

Advocate Ayaz Khan, representing Showik Chakraborty and his father, argued for Mumbai's jurisdiction in the trial and contended that an LOC should only be issued if the accused are actively evading arrest or court appearances. However, CBI representative Advocate Shreeram Shirsat cited a previous court refusal regarding Rhea's case transfer request to Mumbai.

Advertisement

The bench, noting the pending case since 2020 without a chargesheet, emphasized the need for finality and questioned the necessity of the LOC, suggesting discretion and expressing concerns about its impact on witnesses. They stressed that the case doesn't require extensive time for understanding transactions.

Shirsat acknowledged the Chakrabortys' cooperation and appearances upon summons in the case but couldn't assure an imminent filing of the chargesheet. He emphasized that their attendance doesn't imply an inactive investigation. Regarding the LOC, he stressed its purpose as apprehension-based, stating that intentions remain uncertain until a person flees. Nonetheless, the bench criticized the delay, remarking that three and a half years should have sufficed for the chargesheet's completion.

In December of last year, the High Court had temporarily suspended the LOC against the actress, granting her permission to travel to Dubai for a week related to her role as a brand ambassador for a pet food company. Similarly, earlier last year, the HC had also suspended the LOC against her to attend an award function, although she ultimately couldn't travel on that occasion.

Rhea Chakraborty's work front

Professionally, Rhea Chakraborty recently appeared as the gang leader on the television reality show MTV Roadies: Kam Ya Kaand. Her most recent acting role was in the 2021 thriller film Chehre, alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for bash with her rumored boyfriend Nikhil Kamath-WATCH