Who is Nikhil Kamath? Everything about Rhea Chakraborty's rumored businessman beau and Manushi Chhillar's ex

Nikhil Kamath, the young entrepreneur has been making headlines, owing to his connection with Bollywood. As you may know, previously it was reported that the business professional was dating Manushi Chhillar, the Miss World 2017 and popular actress. However, recently it was confirmed that Kamath and Chhillar parted ways amicably. The reports on the former couple's split came out after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Now, the latest updates suggest that Nikhil Kamanth is currently dating famous actress, Rhea Chakraborty.

Who is Nikhil Kamath? Here's all you need to know about the entrepreneur...

Nikhil Kamath's family and schooling

For the unversed, Nikhil Kamath originally hails from a Konkani Brahmin family and was born in Karnataka, on September 5, 1985. The business tycoon dropped out of school before finishing his 10th standard due to his lack of interest in studies and was denied permission to take Board Exams. Kamath chose to not attend college and does not have a formal degree.

He always wanted to be a businessman and started his career in the field when he was just 14 years old, selling mobile phones. If the reports are to be believed, Nikhil Kamath's mother was extremely upset with his actions and once even destroyed all his mobile phones by flushing them. His brother Nithin Kamath is also a businessman and is his business partner.

Have a look at Nikhil Kamath's picture with his brother Nithin, and their father:

From a call center employee to a business tycoon

Interestingly, after dropping out of school, Nikhil Kamath started working in a call center for a monthly salary of Rs. 8000. However, he soon started engaging in equity trading, along with working in the call center. Later in 2006, Kamath started his career as a sub-broker. Later, he started his personal brokerage firm named Kamath & Associates, in association with his brother Nithin Kamath.

Founding Zerodha, True Beacon, and Gruhas

However, the Kamath brothers soon grew from strength to strength, and a new firm named Zerodha, which handles brokerage services for dealings in stocks, commodities, and currency. After the massive success of Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath co-founded an asset management company named True Beacon, with his brother. The firm helps ultra-net-worth personalities to invest in the Indian market. Later in 2021, Kamath joined hands with Abhijeet Pai and co-founded a real estate investments and pro-tech company named Gruhas.

Nikhil Kamath net worth

According to the most recent updates, the 36-year-old billionaire has a net worth of Rs. 9000 crore. His brokerage company Zerodha alone has a registered profit of over Rs. 2000 crore annually.

