EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande opens up on reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15 with Rhea Chakraborty

Ankita Lokhande is busy promoting Pavitra Rishta 2, however in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress also opened up on speculations that she will be seen in Bigg Boss 15 with Rhea Chakraborty. When asked how she reacts to such reports, Ankita responds, “You are not supposed to react to such things. It's ok, talk about me, I really have no problem. Jab bolna hoga, tab main bolungi (I’ll speak when I want to),” says the actress.

Ankita feels that she is very controversial. “Even when I try to do something nice, bad things are said about me. So it's ok. I am very upfront on what I feel and what I say, but I don’t know about Rhea. Which is why I had immediately put it out that I am not a part of any Bigg Boss this time, so please forgive me. But it's fine, they like to use my name then do it. I have no problem,” Ankita clarifies.

She further adds, “I am not the kind of person who will give back to each and everything. I have never been that way. I remember when my break-up had happened, so many stories about me had come out. But I used to just see my picture - how am I looking and would move on. I would never even read the article, because this is just a waste of time for me.”

Ankita states that even if she says nice things, people will write what they want to. “I don’t care what you write for me. I know who I meet personally, what they feel is important for me, and those genuine fans who know me in and out. I will tell you one thing, when you're right you don’t have to go to people and tell them I am right. They just know it, and some people are bashing me because I am right, (and) some people are bashing me because I am just good. You can’t be good, isiliye do gaali. So that’s ok. That’s their life,” says Ankita.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

