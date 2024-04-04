Parineeti Chopra drops reel and real-life pics of Amar Singh Chamkila-Amarjot ft. Diljit Dosanjh and the resemblance is UNCANNY

Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will feature Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. The film is based on the life of the late legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

As the film is inching close to its release date, the anticipation for the movie is also touching new heights. On the other hand, recently Parineeti Chopra also penned a sweet note as she dropped reel and real-life pictures of the celebrated singers.

Parineeti-Diljit Dosanjh's resemblance to real-life Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot is bound to amaze

On April 4, a while back, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a heart-touching video. The video encapsulated a reel and real-life Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot. The video juxtaposed numerous real pictures of the slain singers of Punjab with the ones recreated by Pari and Diljit Dosanjh for the film.

It is worth mentioning that the video is a testimony of nuanced research and preparations that have been done by the makers to bring the Chamkila story to life. Delighted by the film, the actress expressed happiness and excitement in the caption as she wrote, “Diljit and I had the privilege of playing the role of two legends who changed the music landscape in India… recreating their famous images in the film and seeing them again today gives me goosebumps.”

“Cannot wait to share the world of Chamkila with everyone Wouldn’t have been the same without my jodidaar @diljitdosanjh!,” she further added. The recently released song Tu Kya Jaane from the film was also added in the background. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song has been sung by Yashika Sikka and composed by AR Rahman.

Take a look:

About Amar Singh Chamkila

The eagerly-awaited Imtiaz Ali directorial Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the life of the legendary Punjabi singer who was known for his record-breaking music. Lovingly known as the ‘Elvis Of Punjab’, Chamkila and his wife Amarjit were shot dead right before their musical show. The film will unfold the tales related to their life.

Backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, the film will stream on Netflix from April 12.