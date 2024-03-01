Parineeti Chopra learned THIS from Diljit Dosanjh while shooting for Chamkila: 'I was a student in front of him'

Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh are gearing up to co-star in the upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Recently, Parineeti, the female lead, shared her excitement about collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh and expressed her thoughts on the experience of working together in the movie.

Parineeti Chopra on working with Diljit Dosanjh

In a recent interview with PTI, Parineeti Chopra shared, "When I signed this film, it was truly a dream role. Before shooting this film, I used to think I speak Punjabi well and I could sing songs well. Then I met Diljit ji, I got a reality check in both departments. I was a student in front of Diljit." "I used to check my diction with Diljit. (That) I am pronouncing the word correctly or not, or how should I do it? The biggest challenge for us was that we should not sing like us. We had to try to sing like Amarjot and Chamkila".

Diljit Dosanjh talks about Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh shared that before meeting Imtiaz Ali, he was confident in his grasp of Amar Singh Chamkila's story. Learning about Bollywood's plans for a Chamkila biopic, he questioned their approach, thinking, "We will make it," leading to the creation of the fictional film Jodi due to rights issues.

Unfortunately, when the pandemic hit, Jodi couldn't be released. In a surprising turn, Imtiaz Ali called Diljit. Anticipating legal repercussions over rights, Diljit was amazed when Imtiaz expressed interest in casting him in his film about the singer. Diljit recalled, "I thought he would sue us, but he wanted to cast me."

About Chamkila

Chamkila, delves into the untold story of the tragic events surrounding the assassination of Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, along with their musical companions on March 8, 1988. Featuring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in their first collaboration, the film's music, crafted by Imtiaz Ali and his team, is anticipated to be a special treat for the audience. Chamkila is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

