Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh on apprehensions regarding film; 'I thought Imtiaz Ali was going to sue us'

During the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai on Thursday, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The multi-talented singer-actor expressed his initial concerns, revealing that he feared Imtiaz might sue him for creating Jodi, as the film is a fictionalized portrayal of Amar Singh Chamkila.

Diljit admitted that before meeting the director, he had doubts about the feasibility of making a Hindi film about the legendary Punjabi singer.

Diljit Dosanjh made a fictional movie on Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh revealed that prior to meeting Imtiaz Ali, he felt confident in his understanding of Amar Singh Chamkila. However, upon learning about Bollywood's plans for a biopic on Chamkila, he questioned how they would approach it, thinking, "We will make it." Due to rights issues, they created a fictional film called Jodi.

However, when the pandemic struck, Jodi couldn't be released. Diljit then received a surprising call from Imtiaz Ali. Expecting potential legal action due to the rights issue, he was surprised when Imtiaz expressed interest in casting him in his film about the singer.

"I got a call from Imtiaz sir. I thought he would sue us, as he had the rights. We didn't have it. But he said that he wanted to cast me in the film," he shared.

Dosanjh then elaborated on how he was convinced to join Imtiaz's film because of its unique perspective, distinct from Jodi. He expressed that upon hearing the director's vision, he realized it was a film truly centered on Chamkila, a perspective he hadn't previously explored. He was astounded by the film's songs, composed by none other than the legendary AR Rahman, with vocals by Mohit Chauhan and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

However, Dosanjh emphasized that Chamkila himself would write, compose, and sing his songs, showcasing his immense talent as an artist. It was a significant moment for Dosanjh to see Chamkila's story being portrayed on such a grand scale, and when Imtiaz offered him the film, he wholeheartedly surrendered to his vision.

The soundtrack of the film predominantly features Punjabi songs, as per the essence of Chamkila's music. However, there are also Hindi songs played in the background to complement the narrative and enhance the cinematic experience.

The film also features Parineeti Chopra in a significant role. She portrays the character of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. Kaur was a talented singer herself and frequently collaborated with her husband. Tragically, Chamkila, Kaur, and their band were assassinated in March 1988.

The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting April 12th.

