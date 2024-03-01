'Perfect party starter' Ranveer Singh poses with B Praak at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar; PICS

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is soon going to tie the knot with his beloved Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding festivities have started from today i.e. March 1 which will extend to March 3. The soon-to-be-married couple along with their families had flown to Jamnagar, a couple of days back. A day before the actual commencement of the functions, a big gala night was hosted by the business tycoons, where the National award-winning singer B Praak mesmerized the guests with his voice. A while back, he also took to his social media handle and shared happy pictures with Ranveer Singh.

B Praak and Ranveer Singh's happy pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

On March 1, B Praak hopped onto his social media handle and dropped a couple of pictures with father-to-be Ranveer Singh. In the first picture, both the stars are seen beaming wide smiles for the camera as the Singham Again actor is seen warmly wrapping his arms around the singer. In the second picture, Ranveer being his usual self is spreading his infectious energy as he sweetly plants a kiss on the singer’s ear.

Hailing him as the ‘perfect party starrer’, Praak wrote in the caption, “About Last Night (accompanied by heart-eye, hand-heart and red-heart emoji) What A Star What A Person what A Vibe A And Perfect Party Starter @ranveersingh Paaaaaji Love You Thank You Soo Much For The Love And Respect (accompanied by folded hands and red-heart emojis).” In the pictures, the actor looks handsome in a white sweatshirt paired with a matching cap while the singer is seen wearing a heavily embellished blazer for the gala night.

It is worth mentioning that apart from B Praak, on the first day i.e. today international pop icon Rihanna will set the stage ablaze with her performance. The anticipation is all the more high as it will be the first time the Rude Boy singer will be performing in India. In addition to this, the lineup of events also promises a drone show, inviting guests to come and “watch the sky come alive with a never-seen-before dazzling display!”

It is worth mentioning that for the next couple of days, star performers who will set the stage ablaze with their performances will be Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, Hariharan, and Pritam among others.

