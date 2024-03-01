Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Aamir, Kareena-Saif, Ananya-Aditya and more reach Jamnagar; travel in bus

Finally, the day has arrived for the extravagant pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to kick off. In the midst of this grand affair, numerous celebrities from various fields are coming together in Jamnagar city, Gujarat, to witness and partake in the splendid celebrations with great excitement. Aamir Khan, also known as Mr. Perfectionist, along with Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, and many more esteemed personalities, have graced the occasion with their presence.

Bollywood celebs reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Today, on March 1, a while back, Aamir Khan touched down in Jamnagar city in Gujarat. In the video shared by the paps, the actor can be seen entering the venue with an entourage of his security team. Keeping it simple and casual, Aamir was seen sporting a black t-shirt with a white denim jacket layered over it, paired with red oversized pants. The actor acknowledged the paps with a bright smile as he posed for them.

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar also arrived in style for the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The actor looked handsome as he carried an all-black look. In addition to this, he was welcomed with a huge cheer from his fans who were also seen capturing him on their mobile phones.

Attending the occasion is also the royal family of Bollywood, the Nawabs. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with his kids-Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur. The family was also accompanied by Karisma Kapoor. Seeing Saif carrying little Jeh on his shoulders is just too adorable. And the kids twinning with their father is just too cute to miss!

Notably, all the Bollywood celebs travelled by bus to reach the wedding venue. Take a look and don’t miss rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday sitting together.

Up next on the list are rumored lovebirds of Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody who twinned in white. The duo made their way to the bus amidst the multitude of crowds. Shraddha also waved at her fans and beamed a wide smile before sitting on the bus.

Up next is Ananya Panday who turned heads with her no-make-up up look, followed by Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor who made a chic appearance in a pink tracksuit. Up next is one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who arrived with their family. Adding to the starry list next is 12th Fail’s producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra who arrived with his family followed by Sonali Bendre among others was also seen catching the bus as she reached Jamnagar city.

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, the dynamic father-daughter duo, always manage to impress everyone with their fashion choices. Once again, they made a fashionable entrance that caught everyone's attention. Anil Kapoor rocked a cool blue shirt with black denims and trendy sunglasses, while Sonam looked absolutely stunning in her all-blue ensemble.

Furthermore, renowned singer and music composer Anu Malik was accompanied by his family as he arrived at the venue. The entire family posed for the paps sweetly followed by Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra, Javed Jaffery and Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihtori among others came with enthusiasm in style.

Ritiesh Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D’Souza were absolutely stunning as they arrived for the grand celebrations. They were joined by the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Sriram Nene. Needless to say, they all looked amazing. The veteran actor Suniel Shetty, along with his wife Mana Shetty and son Ahan Shetty, also made their way to the wedding venue.

It's no surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. With such a star-studded guest list, the excitement is through the roof!

