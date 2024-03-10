PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Mary Kom and others cheer for female cricketers at Women’s Premier League 2024

Over the years, cricket became a sport dominated by men. But this myth was busted when several female cricketers started ruling the ground with their calibre and hard work. Today, just like the popular Twenty20 cricket league IPL played by men, the Women's Premier League is also being hosted. The second season of WPL kickstarted on February 23, 2024. To cheer the female cricketers, celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Masaba Gupta, Mary Kom, Vineeta Singh, and Faye D’Souza went to the stadium.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Masaba Gupta, and others cheer for female cricketers at WPL 2024

The Women's Premier League 2024 is currently ongoing in the country. Organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it brings female cricketers from across countries to take part in the Twenty20 cricket tournament. In order to show their support to the players and vouch for women's empowerment, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan went to the stands and witnessed the live match. She was joined by celebrity designer Masaba Gupta, Olympic boxer Mary Kom, entrepreneur Vineeta Singh and journalist Faye D’Souza.

Taking to Instagram, Gupta shared a couple of photos from the eventful day. In the first selfie, we see all five women smiling at the camera. It was followed by pictures of Masaba. She also dropped a photo of the celebs donning matching jerseys with their names on them. Bebo and Gupta also indulged in some chit-chat. In the last clip, we get a glimpse of the crowded stands that came to root for the female players.

Advertisement

Sharing the images, Masaba penned, “2 days after Women’s Day and seeing a stadium buzzing with cheers for our girls gave me goosebumps! #WPL. an unforgettable sight. What a blast with all the women I admire!”

Take a look:

Malaika Arora says she was shocked to see men perform at WPL 2024 opening ceremony

In a chat with Pinkvilla, actress Malaika Arora spoke about patriarchy in society. While talking about the sensitive issue, when Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi pointed out that at the opening of the Women’s Premier League, there were all men performing, Malaika Arora said, “I was shocked by it.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora shares she was shocked to see only male stars performing at WPL 2024's opening ceremony