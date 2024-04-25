Vineeta Singh, the entrepreneur and a Shark from Shark Tank India, is once again making headlines, this time for her heartwarming birthday post for her son. The businesswoman shared a video along with a short and sweet caption for her son.

Vineeta Singh shares a heartfelt birthday post for her son

The CEO of Sugar Cosmetics took to her Instagram to share a delightful video featuring herself and her son enjoying precious moments together in the swimming pool. In the touching post, Vineeta expressed her love for her son and wrote, “During my toughest moments, I just close my eyes and hear your chuckles in my head. They remind me of what truly matters. Happy 6, Sunshine.”

Fan reactions

As soon as Vineeta uploaded the video, fans dropped comments and expressed their admiration and affection. One user wrote, “You don’t seem to have a tough time; your energy and laughter don’t let it show. The laughter coming from both is so infectious. Happy birthday.” Another user wrote, “That divine sound of him giggling is so relaxing.”

Vineeta Singh on fake reports circulating about her death

Earlier, Vineeta Singh shared a serious concern. Using X (formerly known as Twitter), the Shark updated her fans about a troubling situation she's faced over the past few weeks. False rumors of her death and arrest have been circulating despite several complaints to competent authorities, but that got her no results.

For the unversed, Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, experienced setbacks before starting the company. She is married to Kaushik Mukherjee and they have two sons, Vikrant and Ranveer. Apart from her business, she enjoys running, cycling, and swimming, often sharing snippets of her activities on her Instagram.

About Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India season three premiered on January 22, bringing in six new judges alongside the returning panel from the previous season. The new judges were Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Moreover, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain had appeared in earlier seasons as well.

