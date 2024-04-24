6 iconic looks of Kareena Kapoor that make us say, 'tumhe koi haq nahi banta tum itni khoobsurat lago'

Kareena Kapoor, often hailed as the “queen of Bollywood '', has left an ineffaceable mark on the Indian film industry with her talent, grace and magnetic presence. From her debut to her current status as a seasoned actress, her journey has been nothing short of inspiring and extraordinary. Since her debut so far, the diva has maintained her status as the leading lady in Bollywood.

She has not only established herself through her acting but also through her fashion. Kareena has portrayed many iconic roles like Geet in Jab We Met and Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and these roles are still etched in people's hearts. But the actress has also served stunning looks that will be remembered for generations to come. Take a look at her journey through some of her most iconic looks on screen and off

Kareena Kapoor aka Geet's iconic look from Jab We Met

In this beloved romantic comedy, Kareena's character won hearts not only with her vivacious personality but also with her electric comedy. Geet's style became identified with contemporary women, especially Punjabi women. From vibrant Patiala suits to chic kurtas paired with colorful dupattas, Kareena effortlessly pulled off every ensemble, making Geet a style icon.

In the song Yeh Ishq Hai from Jab We Met, Kareena wowed the audience in a stunning ensemble: a red skirt with a white top and black corset. This outfit and its contrasting colors created an unforgettable fashion moment in Bollywood history, further enhanced by Kareena’s flawless portrayal of Geet.

Kareena Kapoor in personalised saree

Kareena's looks have always been iconic, from then till now. She recently wore a powder blue organza saree from the label Picchika, which had 'bebo' written over it. People loved that saree, and seeing Kareena in that saree reminded us of a dialogue from Jab We Met - "Main apni favorite hoon" (I am my own favorite).

Kareena Kapoor aka as Poo's glam in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

In the history of Bollywood fashion, Kareena Kapoor’s portrayal of poo in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham has left a lasting impression. Poo’s signature style, characterized by her flamboyant outfits and larger-than-life personality, has become synonymous with glamour and sass.

One of the most iconic looks from the film is the ensemble featuring a pink shimmery top, a matching pink jacket, and a chic beige skirt. This particular outfit encapsulates Poo's unapologetically bold and fashionable persona, making it a standout moment in the film. Kareena's ensemble has been recreated many times by people, but no one has been able to pull it off like Kareena did.

Kareena Kapoor's love for shimmer & shine

Shimmer and shine have always been Kareena Kapoor’s old companions, and she always manages to keep her character Poo alive somewhere in her outfits. For an event, the Bollywood diva chose a green gown by Sabyasachi, which was strappy, had a plunging neckline, and was adorned with shimmering accents all over. Seeing Kareena in that gown, only one dialogue came to mind, ‘Kaun hai woh jisne dobara mudd k mujhe nahi dekha?’

Kareena Kapoor’s 0 size look from Tashan

Kareena Kapoor maintained a zero-size figure for her film Tashan, in which she portrayed the character of Pooja Singh. In this action-packed film, Kareena astonished audiences with her remarkable transformation into a zero-size avatar. Her commitment to achieving this avatar ignited a nationwide obsession with fitness and health.

From her sculpted physique to her fashionable bikinis and trendy attire, Kareena set the big screens ablaze, and even today, her looks from Tashan are remembered by everyone. In particular, the ensemble she wore in the song Chaliya, with a blue metallic with a green shimmery shorts, became quite a trend.

Kareena Kapoor dripping in gold

While Kareena Kapoor may not have a zero-size figure anymore, she’s just as hot as she was before. The actress served an iconic look in a golden saree at Sonam Kapoor’s reception. Her saree, from the collection of Manish Malhotra, was literally dripping in sequins.

She paired it with a bralette blouse featuring a plunging neckline, sequins, and a golden base. Looking at this saree, we just want to say that Kareena is perfect in three departments: good looks, good looks, and good looks.

