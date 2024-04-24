Kareena Kapoor Khan drops PICS with son Taimur Ali Khan from Tanzania vacation; ‘Savanna girl and boy’

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently starred in the movie Crew, in which she stole the show as air hostess Jasmine. As the film enjoys the audience’s love and box office success, Kareena also keeps engaging with her followers through social media.

The actress has now dropped some new pictures from her last month’s family vacation in Tanzania. She shared glimpses of herself and her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, enjoying a safari ride in the savanna.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen pictures from Tanzania holiday

In March, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family, including her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, spent some quality time together in Tanzania, Africa. Today, April 24, Kareena took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her serene getaway.

The first two pictures showcased Kareena sitting on a safari, looking over the beautiful scenery. She was dressed in an all-denim outfit with white shoes. With no makeup and her hair tied in a bun, Bebo accessorized her look with black sunglasses. The other photographs featured Taimur in similar poses, enjoying the grasslands and glancing at the animals.

Alongside the post, Kareena’s caption read, “SAVANNA GIRL AND BOY. TANZANIA 2024.”

Have a look at her post!

Fans swiftly flooded the comments section under Kareena’s Instagram post with love for the mother-son duo. One person wrote, “Looking Nice Kareena,” while another exclaimed, “The mother and Son. Both Too Cute.” A user resonated with the post, saying, “Love family time!!!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Crew, which was released on March 29, 2024, is a heist comedy with a stellar cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, the film is helmed by director Rajesh A. Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Looking ahead, Kareena is set to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe movie, Singham Again. Her crime thriller, The Buckingham Murders, with director Hansal Mehta, is also yet to be released.

