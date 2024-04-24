Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar are two of the most beloved sharks on Shark Tank India. The co-founder of BoAt, Aman, and the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar, have a strong off-screen connection as well. Together, they are creating a buzz both on and off the screen.

Both of them have been on the panel since the first season of Shark Tank India. While Namita is known for her quick wit and competitive edge, Aman adds a touch of humor, making them a strong duo on the show. Namita has just shared a candid moment with Aman Gupta on her social media.

A glimpse into Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar’s friendship

Namita Thapar took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of their off-screen bond. In a fun-filled picture from Pune, the duo can be seen sharing hearty laughter, showcasing their friendship beyond the business. Namita radiates elegance in a chic blue shirt paired with stylish flared rib trousers and white sandals.

Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar’s bond beyond the Tank

As soon as Namita Thapar posted the picture, Aamn Gupta added his touch of humor to Namita’s post and commented, “I feel like revealing the joke we were laughing at….But loved the chaat and the chat.”

Aman Gupta, who co-founded boAt, a company that makes wearable electronics, has been on Shark Tank India since the start of the show. He's known for investing in many startups on the show and gives helpful advice to people who want to start their businesses.

Namita Thapar, an executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, is among the popular personalities featured on Shark Tank India as one of the Sharks. Her presence in this business reality show has made her more popular. The shark is known for her one-liners like ‘Isme meri expertise nahi hai (I don't have expertise in this)’ and more.

About Shark Tank India 3:

The third season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22 with six new judges joining the panel from last season. The new Sharks are Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Additionally, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain have made appearances in previous seasons.

